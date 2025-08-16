Blue Jays could flip the World Series race by unleashing their best-kept secret

The Toronto Blue Jays continue to quietly chug along with the best record in the American League and a five-game division lead over the Boston Red Sox. Not many folks pinned high expectations on Toronto this season after another round of failed free agent pursuits, but Ross Atkins has put together quite a team — headlined, of course, by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whose extension galvanized the fanbase and the organization at large.

There isn't plenty of depth to this Blue Jays roster, especially in the lineup. But as always, the No. 1 seed can stand to improve along the margins and solidify its standing in the rough and tumble AL. Where Toronto most needs help is the bullpen, even after snatching Louis Varland and Seranthony Domínguez at the trade deadline.

While the time for trades has passed, Toronto still has a few avenues to improve its pen. A nice upgrade from the waiver wire would help, with names like Raisel Iglesias and Kenley Jansen floating around the rumor mill. Or, the Blue Jays can promote from within, hoping to find their next difference-making arm in the farm system.

Look no further than 22-year-old righty Trey Yesavage, Toronto's No. 1 prospect.

Blue Jays can fortify bullpen with Trey Yesavage call-up

Trey Yesavage, a 2024 first-round pick, began his season in Single-A. He made his Triple-A debut on Thursday, marking an incredible rise through the Blue Jays' ranks. He struggled a bit in his first taste of Triple-A, but still showcased the strikeout stuff that makes him such a dangerous pitcher.

That's it for Trey Yesavage's AAA debut. After allowing the first 4 hitters to reach safely, he settled in and retired 5 of his final 6 faced -- 3 via strikeout. #BlueJays



1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 3 K & 57 pitches (32 strikes)pic.twitter.com/wURxJfZ2w8 — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) August 14, 2025

Yesavage's numbers this season on the whole are incredibly impressive. He has a 3.17 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 137 strikeouts in 82.1 innings, averaging a comical 15.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Most of that as a starter. He runs in the mid-90s with his fastball, producing significant movement from his seven-foot release point. Yesavage also works in a cutter, slider and curveball, all of which look like useful pitches long term.

While he still projects as a starter long term, the Blue Jays would presumably look to Yesavage for bullpen reps this season — with hopes of converting him to a regular leg of the five-man rotation in 2026. Yesavage already generates a ton of swing-and-miss stuff when he can work in the strike zone. Put him in a bullpen role full-time (for a few months), and he should be able to dial it up even more.

FanSided's own Zach Rotman made a compelling case recently when outlining prospects with a chance to blow up the World Series race.

"Yesavage would immediately become one of MLB's elite strikeout artists the second he steps foot in the Majors, and working out of the bullpen might allow his already premier stuff to perk up a bit," he writes. "The Jays are leading their division, and if they think Yesavage is ready to pitch against big-league competition, they shouldn't be shy when it comes to pulling the trigger."

Blue Jays can't leave stone unturned with Trey Yesavage

Toronto is in a rather unexpected position as the clear best team in the AL East (and perhaps the entire MLB, depending on who you ask). The Blue Jays have an aggressive front office and the financial backing to keep a good thing going, but Toronto needs to capitalize on their immediate odds. Any chance to push deep into the postseason should be seized with absolute fervor.

As such, now is the time to see what Yesavage can bring to the MLB roster. It's not a guaranteed success — he might bomb for a few games and take the long plane ride back to Buffalo — but the Blue Jays need to see if it works. He's so far ahead of the curve when it comes to producing strikeouts. Yesavage probably won't yank the closing role away from Jeff Hoffman, but he could work his way quickly into a premium high-leverage role in time for October.

Yesavage is only 22, so Toronto fans need to maintain the requisite patience, just it case things don't go well. But if there's a chance for Yesavage to improve Toronto's biggest weakness for the stretch run, Atkins needs to pull the trigger.