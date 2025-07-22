Blue Jays' magical season has Bo Bichette suddenly sounding desperate to stay

Vibes were at an all-time low for the Toronto Blue Jays entering this year. Both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette were set to enter free agency after the end of the 2025 season, and the roster looked underwhelming on paper. Well, Guerrero wound up agreeing to a massive extension shortly after Opening Day, the Blue Jays have been one of MLB's biggest surprises and now, Bichette sounds as eager as ever to be with the only organization he's ever known long-term.

Bo Bichette says he feels this is the best the #BlueJays fan base has been in his time in the big leagues.



"This is what I remember watching on TV when I was 17 years old at home, with Bautista and Donaldson."

After another thrilling Blue Jays win at home over the New York Yankees on Monday, Bichette couldn't have been more complimentary of his fan base. "This is what I remember watching on TV when I was 17 years old at home, with Bautista and Donaldson," Bichette said.

Bo Bichette sounds as eager as ever to remain with Blue Jays long-term

Bichette has never hinted at wanting to leave Toronto publicly, but rumors did swirl last season suggesting that the shortstop wouldn't mind joining a different team. The vibes from then and now couldn't be any different. This Jays team is fun, and it's winning baseball games. Bichette's resurgence has been a big reason why, too.

Bichette entered the day slashing .282/.324/.443 with 12 home runs and 55 RBI in 96 games this season, and his two-run double in Monday's win gave the Jays the lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Bichette, like many of his teammates, had a miserable and injury-riddled 2024 campaign, but he's been healthy this season, and his OPS is almost 200 points higher than last year's mark.

Bichette can make a lot of money in free agency, considering the position he plays, the year he's having and his outstanding track record. He felt likely to leave in free agency, and he still might, but why not stick around, especially with the fan base completely rejuvenated?

Bo Bichette should want to stick with Blue Jays long-term

I can't speak for Bichette, but if I were him, I'd want to remain with the Jays. The fan base is all in, and the team is electric. Plus, with Guerrero locked in and guys like Addison Barger and Alejandro Kirk looking like bonafide stars, there's a core in place that can compete for a while, especially if Bichette sticks around.

Additionally, Bichette has thrived playing in front of this rejuvenated fan base. The 27-year-old entered Monday's action with a .907 OPS and 10 of his 12 home runs at home. His OPS on the road is .625. His career splits are nothing like this, but watching Bichette at Rogers Centre has just been different. Why should he want to play 81 home games at any other park?

At the end of the day, Bichette is going to do what's best for him and his future. The odds of an extension coming together at this point before he hits free agency are practically zero. With that being said, Bichette sounds like a player who wants to stick around, so hopefully the Blue Jays make that happen one way or another.