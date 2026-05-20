Blue Jays-Yankees start time: Rain delay updates from New York, May 20

The scheduled 7:05 p.m. ET start was pushed back with storms already in the Bronx and a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:00 p.m. ET.

One of the most exciting games of the MLB season is on the docket for Wednesday, as the New York Yankees prepare to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a ALDS rematch. Not only are these two bitter rivals coming off two very highly contested games (both Yankees wins) but Wednesday's game was set to feature Cam Schlittler and Trey Yesavage, two of the best young starting pitchers in the game. Unfortunately for fans of these teams and really MLB fans as a whole, the game has been delayed due to rain.

A very hot start to the week weather-wise in New York, with temperatures up in the 90s, has taken a drastic shift, with thunderstorms already underway in the Bronx. With the game delayed and the weather looking incredibly bleak right now, fans of these AL East teams are wondering when, and even if, the game will be played. That's where we (hopefully) have you covered.

Yankees-Blue Jays start time: When will the game begin in New York?

As of 6:17 PM, please be advised we do not intend to start tonight’s game on time.



Information will be provided as it is received. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 20, 2026

First pitch of the game was scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the official announcement of a delay came a little less than an hour before then. A start time has not been released, and when taking a look at the forecast, you can see why. A storm has already begun and doesn't look like it'll slow down anytime soon.

The good news is that it won't last all night. According to Accuweather's hourly forecast in the Bronx, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until around 9:00 p.m. ET, meaning it'll be storming for a while. As frustrating as that is, things should clear up rather quickly after the storm passes, meaning we'll have a window for a game to be played on Wednesday if the Yankees and Blue Jays are up for waiting a while.

Yankee Stadium forecast: How much more rain is expected?

While no forecast should be taken as gospel, you can see a clear window of when these teams might be able to start playing.

Hour Chance of precipitation 7:00 p.m. ET 51% 8:00 p.m. ET 43% 9:00 p.m. ET 51% 10:00 p.m. ET 47% 11:00 p.m. ET 34% 12:00 a.m. ET 34%

The percentages might seem high, but remember, the percentages include the entire Bronx, not just Yankee Stadium. With that in mind, there's reason to believe that once the thunderstorms pass (the expectation for that is around 9:00 p.m. ET), things will be clear enough for the Yankees and Blue Jays to get this game in.

At the absolute worst-case scenario, if it's decided that this game can't be played, rescheduling won't be much of an issue. They could opt to play a doubleheader on Thursday, and with the Blue Jays already set to make another trip to the Bronx in August, they could find time for a doubleheader then as well. As annoying as rainouts can be, rainouts involving division rivals are a bit more convenient since they play more often. Let's hope that the forecast is accurate and it won't come down to that.

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