Bo Bichette has one obvious reason not to take the Blue Jays for granted

The Toronto Blue Jays and Bo Bichette have been through their share of ups and downs together. There was a time when Bichette voiced his desire to spend his entire career next to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in a Blue Jays uniform. But last season, we heard reports of Bichette telling friends that he would welcome a trade out of Toronto. So what's true? And can the two sides find common ground on a long-term contract?

Bichette is currently slated to hit free agency in 2026. The Blue Jays won't trade him with the No. 1 seed and a potential World Series run in sight, but it's clear that Bichette and Toronto's brass will not hammer out an extension before the season ends. As such, his future is shrouded in uncertainty. Whether he wants to stay or not, it remains to be seen if Toronto can (or will) make the best offer.

That said, Bichette might want to reconsider any lingering ill will for the Blue Jays organization. Last season was tough. His little under-the-radar trade request was understandable. But he's playing better this season and so are the Blue Jays. And, to be frank, the numbers are rather unambiguous in determing which course of action best suits Bichette.

Bo Bichette's home-away splits are all the more reason for him to re-sign with Blue Jays

Bichette has MLB's third-widest gap between his home and away OPS this season — .914 at home and .592 on the road, which is a +.358 advantage at Rogers Centre. Only Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero and Colorado's Brenton Doyle have a larger canyon between their road and home productivity.

This isn't necessarily 100 percent reflective of Rogers Centre — Bichette could benefit from the familiarity and travel advantages of playing at home, which translate to any ballpark — but it's certainly a noticeable trend.

Rogers Centre is not traditionally a hitter's paradise, with a Park Factor smack in the middle of the pack at 15th overall. But it seems to play well for Bichette, who hits with line-drive power and racks up extra bases in the heart of the Blue Jays lineup.

Toronto is home for Bo Bichette

After a slow start to the campaign in the slugging department, Bichette sits at .273 on the season with a net .745 OPS and 12 home runs. The Jays, meanwhile, are 16 games above .500 and 3.5 games ahead of New York in the AL East standings. Toronto is finally translating its financial aggressiveness into consistent winning. This is a roster, built are recently re-upped superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., that stacks up with the competition. And Ross Atkins plans to add more pieces at the trade deadline.

It's hard to imagine a better home out there for Bichette. He has spent his entire career in Toronto to date. He's comfortabe with the ballpark and, for the most part, the organization. The Blue Jays are a good team in a big market, with enough money and ownership support to build out a sustainable winner.

The tide is finally turning in Toronto's favor after years of disappointment. Perhaps Bichette should stick around for the ride.