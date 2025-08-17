Braves' dream Brian Snitker replacement already looks shaky thanks to Giants

Nothing is defnitive, but it certainly appears as if this is Brian Snitker's final season managing the Atlanta Braves. The team is in the midst of its worst season in the Snitker era, he's in the final year of his contract, and he's 69 years old. It might be in the best interest of both parties to move on. It's fair to assume that if they had the choice, the Braves would love to hire Skip Schumaker, the manager USA Today insider Bob Nightengale labeled "the hottest free-agent managerial candidate this winter."

Unfortunately, the Braves don't get to make the decision for Schumaker. Nightengale noted that the San Francisco Giants might consider firing Bob Melvin, and that'd create an opening for the Braves to compete with. As crazy as it is to say, the Giants' opening might be more attractive.

"Their performance, barring a dramatic turnaround, could cost Melvin his job. San Francisco would become another potential destination spot for former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, who will be the hottest free-agent managerial candidate this winter."

It'd certainly be an eye-opener to see the Giants fire Melvin shortly after picking up his $4 million option, but considering how they've played really since acquiring Rafael Devers, it'd be hard to argue fully against a firing if Buster Posey were to go in that direction.

If the Giants do make that move, they could be the team to pry Schumaker away from the Braves.

Giants situation could be more appealing to Skip Schumaker than Braves

The Giants and Braves might be the two most disappointing teams in the sport this season, but there's one reason why San Fransicso's situation is more appealing than Atlanta. Ultimately, it all comes down to the organization's desire to win.

The Giants haven't necessarily succeeded, but they've gone all-out for just about every high-end free agent for several years. They even took on the remainder of Rafael Devers' monster contract when they acquired him from the Red Sox.

The Braves have had more recent success, but they've shied away from making a major push. They've spent money to keep most of their core in town on cheap deals, but they seem more focused on trying to lock their young players up than they are trying to add proven veterans. The Braves might be more willing to spend big in this upcoming offseason because of how poorly this season has gone, but nothing about their recent history suggests that'll actually happen.

The Braves' core is capable of winning many games, but they have only regressed since winning the World Series in 2021, and they haven't shown a willingness to add high-end talent on top of the core they have in place. The Giants, however, continue to attempt to add, and figure to spend tons of money this upcoming winter as well.

Schumaker might prioritize joining a team that appears desperate to win, like the Giants over the penny-pinching Braves.