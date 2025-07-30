The last two weeks have been dreadful for the San Francisco Giants. They entered play on Wednesday, the day before the 2025 MLB trade deadline, at 54-54 on the season. While that could signify go-either-way territory, the Giants have lost their last five games and eight of their last 10. Furthermore, their front office appears to be sending out vibes of waving the white flag already.

MLB insider Jon Morosi reported the Giants are willing to listen to teams on their trade offers for their relief pitchers of note. And sure enough, the team parted ways with Tyler Rogers on Wednesday afternoon, sending the submarining righty to the New York Mets. It remains to be seen whether the likes of Camilo Duval or Joey Lucchesi will follow, right now it's clear that the front office centered around former star catcher Buster Posey is not entirely sure they have what it takes to be competitive right now.

The Giants have been serviceable at times this season, but being in the same division as the evil empire Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as the always pesky San Diego Padres does not make things easy. It is clear that the Giants are ready for next year.

Outside of the 2021 season, the Giants have been a largely forgettable franchise this past decade.

The #SFGiants are telling teams they'll listen to trade offers on their relievers, per @jonmorosi

If selling high on a few relievers helps them out long-term, then Posey might look in that direction.

Giants' Tyler Rogers trade tells us the Rafael Devers deal backfired

When Posey decided to shock the baseball world with the blockbuster trade to acquire Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, it was done to help put the Giants back on the map of being a serious contender in the National League. Devers is a polarizing player, not one that I ever found to be all that great, but he did butter New Englanders' lobster rolls for years. I never bought into the guy.

Since coming over to the Giants, Devers is hitting .224 with four home runs and just 15 runs batted in over the course of 36 games. He has been so dismal at the plate for the Giants that his WAR actually suggests he's been a worse than replacement-level player for them. Once again, pretty much all offensive stats are inflated by playing 81 home games at Fenway Park with all of its goofy outfield dimensions.

The good, or bad, news is that Devers is under contract through the 2033 MLB season. By the time this contract runs its course, he will be 36, going on 37. Will he still be with the Giants? I am not so sure, but I am leaning towards no. Regardless, the move that was supposed to help get the Giants over the top and into the thick of things in the NL Wild Card race has come back to bit them badly.

The fact San Francisco may want to trade relievers with years of control left tells you everything.