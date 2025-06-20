The Atlanta Braves have a pitcher problem that seems to be getting more complicated than it is getting resolved. They went through a stretch that featured losing a starter, regretting drafting a future starter and not properly bringing their ace back in Spencer Strider.

The Braves have fallen on hard times and the only person that might be able to save that is Gage Wood. OK, maybe that’s a bit dramatic, but the point being, they need serious help and they have a chance to do it the right way in the draft. With the No. 22 pick, the Braves would be wise to get some pitching help.

The good thing with drafting wood, he seems far less of a risk than Hurston Waldrep, who’s stuck in minor league purgatory and not showing any signs of being ready for MLB. The Braves saw after two starts last season he’s not quite ready. They drafted him in 2023 and haven’t felt confident enough to bring him up full time.

Adding another pitcher might give him the nudge to help him earn his way to the Braves. He was just drafted in 2023 so he has time. But he was supposed to be on a fast track to join Strider as the top arms in the rotation. That hasn’t happened yet and the Braves need to look at reinforcements.

Gage Wood’s no-hitter is proof the Atlanta Braves should pounce

Wood had an electric outing in the College World Series, tossing a no-hitter for Arkansas in their 3-0 win over Murray State. He had a perfect game through seven innings, striking out 19 of the batters he faced. It was also his first career complete game.

He proved he’s ready for the moment, which has been reminiscent of his season. He made 10 starts, including the CWS, and posted a 4-1 record with a 3.82 ERA. The beauty of the College World Series is that in the brightest moments, the best players step up.

That said, Wood’s historic no-hitter is proof the Braves could use him. They might learn, too, that even if Wood needs more time in the minors, he’s worth being patient on. Strider ruined it for every pitcher drafted after him by the Braves because he wasted no time getting to MLB.

The Braves need immediate help with their pitching staff. Wood could be that player for him. But he doesn’t have to be on a Waldrep or Strider plan. He can still have an impact if it takes him a couple years to get to Atlanta.

Gage Wood's timeline is perfect for the Braves

Wood is 21 years old, and should be selected in the first two rounds of the MLB Draft. Given his College World Series performance, he's a guaranteed first-round selection if all goes well in his pre-draft process. The Braves should be well-positioned to take him, as Wood's ceiling is not the same as, say, Ethan Holliday or Kade Anderson.

If Wood makes the majors, it likely would not occur until the 2026 or 2027 season. It's a tough ask for Wood to live up to the expectations of being Chris Sale's replacement, but the Braves Cy Young winner is signed through the 2026 season minimum. That could line up with Wood's MLB debut – but that might be too good to be true.