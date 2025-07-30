Braves fans know exactly who to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr.'s latest injury

Here we go again Braves fans. Ronald Acuña Jr. is going on IL after exiting Tuesday's game with Achilles tightness, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. The star outfielder was seen wearing a walking boot, in case you needed a sign of just how bad this situation is.

It only gets worse hearing from Acuña himself. Bowman reported that he was holding back tears as he explained that he first felt discomfort on Monday when he scored from first. Even so, he pushed to play on Tuesday. After all, he's missed so much time already. He just wants to be out there.

Acuña held back tears as he talked after tonight's game. He said he'll be further evaluated (likely MRI) tomorrow. He felt discomfort when he scored from first on Monday. He lobbied to play today because in his mind he had missed too much time already this season. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) July 30, 2025

Hindsight is 20/20, but someone, anyone in the Braves organization should have been looking out for him and taken the cautious route. They didn't. It's particularly egregious from manager Brian Snitker, who has been around this rodeo long enough. Acuña has dealt with multiple serious injuries in the last four years. If there was any player to treat with kid gloves, it's him. If there was a season to be more conservative with his playing tie, it's this lost one.

It's no surprise the player lobbied to play. Snitker is supposed to be the coolest head in the room. He's supposed to make the tough, but right decisions. He's supposed to know how to deal with his players.

This is a mess. We still don't know the full extent of Acuña's injury. It could be serious. It could turn out to be just a minor blip. Either way, there's hell to pay in Braves circles.

Braves fans are furious after Ronald Acuña Jr.'s injury

Snit said Ronald “tweaked” his Achilles YESTERDAY?!? Why in the world did they let him play today? 😭😭😭 — CathyG (@CathyG_braves) July 30, 2025

I am so fucking mad right now. Fire every single person who green lit Ronnie playing tonight. — Beaneater Buzz (Nadroj) (@BeaneaterB) July 30, 2025

Pretty insane that Braves staff thought it was a good idea to let Acuña play. Two examples of Snitker failing to save players from themselves in the last 40 days or so with RAJ and Sale.



They should pray it’s nothing severe. Even if it isn’t, have to consider shutting down or… — Brady Penn (@bradypenn21) July 30, 2025

Quote from Ronald: "They told me I could have a day, if I wanted it"



Nope. if your former MVP, who has had 2 torn ACLs, tells you he felt something in his Achilles in a lost season, you tell him he's taking a day or two off. You don't leave it up to him, you play it safe https://t.co/gfXgVCXiHJ — Lindsay Crosby, big baseball guy (@CrosbyBaseball) July 30, 2025

Braves coaching staff when it comes to preventing player injuries pic.twitter.com/iV5eepmsFq — Money Mike’s Headband 🇩🇴 (@ATLHeadband) July 30, 2025

Ronald Acuña is literally the only reason I still watch baseball, so y'all have fun without me for another while — dren🦣 (@dren_braves) July 30, 2025

I don't blame any Braves fan shaking their heads or their fists. It sounds like this was a preventable IL stint. Now a miserable season has only gotten more miserable. Considering how bleak it was before, it's actually impressive how low things continue to go.