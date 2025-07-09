Braves GM deserves to get dragged for embarrassing his own top prospect

You know what, Brian Snitker? You can take Alex Anthopoulos with you. I am so incredibly done with this era of Atlanta Braves baseball. Rather than stay up into the wee hours of the morning to watch something called the Athletics play in a Triple-A stadium, I decided to check the box score when I woke up. I wish I did not... Atlanta fell 10-1 to the A's a week away from the All-Star Game at Truist.

This should be a time to celebrate the Braves, not be force-fed some stupid idea that was conceived in a war room up in some ivory tower that you need a keycard to access. There was absolutely zero reason to give 20-year-old pitching prospect Didier Fuentes another start after getting shelled down in Miami weeks ago. I understand that the rotation is reeling a bit, but let's not ruin this poor kid, man...

We have crossed the Rubicon when it comes to Anthopoulos. We did this with former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff not that long ago. I think passing on T.J. Watt in favor of Takkarist McKinley did it for me. Feeding Fuentes to the wolves is doing that for me now, but the straw that broke the camel's back was not making it a priority to make Freddie Freeman the Lord of Buckhead.

Grant McAuley said it nicer than me, but there was no way on God's green earth this would ever work.

Didier Fuentes was a speculative promotion based on arm talent and potential. He is not ready to pitch, let alone contribute in the major leagues right now. Yes, the #Braves have lost four starters, but they need to try something else. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) July 9, 2025

This pseudo-intellectual crapola we are being force-fed from Anthopoulos is not taking any more. He clearly went to the Daryl Morey School of Roster Management where personalities do not matter at all. Everyone is a number, and I am not going to pay you close to what your value is once you turn 30. There are virtually no dogs on this team, just a bunch of overpaid losers who push their Ford Broncos.

The Braves should give Chipper Jones the level of influence Buster Posey has over in San Francisco.

Alex Anthopoulos needs to eat it for making Didier Fuentes look like a fool

There are few things enrage me more in sports than coaches or managers routinely putting their players in positions to fail. I once had a high school lacrosse coach who did not believe in line shifts. Three-quarters of our team did not play. Our starters were gassed and physically breaking down. It was their parents who complained, not the benchwarmers'. I wish nothing but the worst for that man.

I may not harbor that level of venom toward Anthopoulos or any sports person, outside of Bobby Petrino and Marcus Mariota, of course, you worthless quitters! However, is there literally anybody else you could have thrown out there to salvage Fuentes' confidence? How about stick your neck out for one second and try to tell us how good Hurston Waldrep is once again?! Prospects do nothing for me.

In the end, this just needs to end. It is a disgusting combination of old-man stubbornness from Snitker and a raging dork fest from Anthopoulos. All I can do is roll my eyes, change the channel and not go to The Battery. It is only one season, but I have seen enough. Braves baseball is a big deal to a lot of people, so stop being a joke. Atlanta Braves Holdings only cares about taking your money, folks.

In a year, the Braves shall be the worst of the big three teams in town behind the Falcons and Hawks.