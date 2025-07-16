Braves have one big reason to trade Marcell Ozuna as soon as possible

The Atlanta Braves will likely sell off some expiring assets at the trade deadline, such as Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias. The MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park was all fun and good, but now the real work starts. How can Alex Anthopoulos best set up this team to succeed in 2026? The 2025 season, whether fans want to admit it or not, is all but lost thanks to injuries to the Braves rotation. However, trading Ozuna in particular sooner rather than later can make a major impact.

Ozuna is having a down year by his standards, but he's still one of the best power hitters available at the deadline. He's also taking up most at-bats at the designated hitter spot when healthy. If Ozuna weren't stealing those at-bats, it would lead to more opportunities for a position of strength for the Braves – the catcher position.

Braves should trade Ozuna to get Drake Baldwin more at-bats

There can only be one starting catcher on any given day, of course, but parting ways for Ozuna would open the DH spot for either Sean Murphy or Drake Baldwin.

Baldwin in particular has transitioned well to the big leagues in his rookie season. He has a WAR near two, and has proven he can manage the Braves pitching staff when called upon. However, he is not Murphy, which means he doesn't start everyday. Atlanta should have extra incentive to start Baldwin down the stretch. If he were to win NL Rookie of the Year, they'd receive a first-round comp pick in next year's MLB Draft.

Drake Baldwin winning Rookie of the Year would earn Braves more draft capital

Right now, his odds aren't looking all that great, and he doesn't have much of an argument over the likes of Jacob Misiorowski, who made the All-Star Game and pitched a scoreless inning. Through just five outings, the Miz has electrified the sport to the tune of a 2.81 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Baldwin won't be able to make this a two-horse race if he's only receiving at-bats every couple of days. In fact, he'll likely need some help from Misiorowski, who is due a couple of tough outings as a rookie down the stretch.

Atlanta already knows they found their catcher of the future in Baldwin, but their strength at the position could get in their own way. Providing the 24-year-old more consistent opportunities could pay off in terms of his development, and perhaps earn them another draft pick to boot. They gain little from keeping Ozuna on the roster until the trade deadline itself.