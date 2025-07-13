Marcell Ozuna can screw over the Braves one last time with this trade trick

The Atlanta Braves will sell at the deadline, but only from a barren cupboard of assets expiring after this season. That includes players like Raisel Iglesias and Marcell Ozuna. The latter could be one of the best power bats available this July, and is set to enter free agency following this season. While Ozuna's bat has slowed down a bit from last season to this one, he's still capable of hitting the ball out of the park in any given at-bat. This is a slugger who collected 79 home runs in the 2023 and 2024 seasons combined.

FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray doubled down on the Ozuna chatter just this past week when he wrote that Chris Sale is definitely not available.

"Of the Braves players not signed through 2025, Marcell Ozuna is the most intriguing option. The slugger hit 40 and 39 homers in each of his last two full seasons. While he’s hitting .239/.367/.390 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI this season, he still represents one of the best bats that could be available in July with no shortage of teams likely to be interested," Murray wrote.

Marcell Ozuna can turn down any trade the Braves make

Yet, it should be noted that trading Ozuna won't be so simple. First, the Braves need to find a suitor who is willing to pay a premium for a player who is unlikely to re-sign, and is having a down season by his standards. Second, Alex Anthopoulos must confirm with Ozuna himself that he'd be open to a trade to that destination, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

"Atlanta are making DH Marcell Ozuna, reliever Raisel Iglesias and a few others available at the deadline, but they have no intention to trade any player under a multi-year contract, at least not until this winter. Ozuna has 10-and-5 rights so he can reject any deal," Nightengale wrote.

What are 10-and-5 rights? Marcell Ozuna can screw over the Braves

10-and-5 rights are relatively simple to explain. Essentially, any player who has accrued over 10 years of MLB service time and has spent more than five years on his current team can veto a trade. Ozuna has done both of those things, meaning the Braves must run any deal by him. However, given the Braves aren't contending for a playoff berth, it'd be surprising if Ozuna turned down a trade to a contender.

Still, it wouldn't be the first time Ozuna has disappointed Braves fans. Remember: this is the same guy who was arrested on domestic violence charges and a DUI. If he hadn't turned his career around on the field, there's a good chance the Braves would've gotten rid of him by now.

If we've learned anything about the deadline the last few years, it is to expect the unexpected. Ultimately, whether Ozuna is dealt elsewhere is a decision he will make, not the Braves.