Braves just got one more obvious reason to start the fire sale ASAP

The Atlanta Braves ended the first half as arguably the most disappointing team in MLB. At 42-53, they're not only in fourth place in the NL East, but they're 9.5 games back of a postseason spot. Sure, they can go on a run, but one that would make up the ground they have to is extremely unlikely. Given that, selling at the trade deadline should be seen as a must for Alex Anthopoulos, and he just got another reason to head in that direction thanks to the team's post-All-Star break rotation.

Braves rotation vs. Yankees

Friday Strider

Sat. TBA

Sun. TBA — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) July 17, 2025

Spencer Strider, Atlanta's best healthy starter, will pitch the opening game of their weekend three-game series against the New York Yankees, but the Braves did not announce starters for the remaining two games of the series. That, to put it bluntly, is a problem.

The All-Star break gives teams a chance to completely reset their rotations to prepare for the second half. The Braves didn't have a pitcher appear in the All-Star Game, so their entire staff is well-rested. Even with that, the Braves have no idea who they want to use in their rotation outside of Strider. Again, that's a problem.

Braves pitching isn't good enough to keep team competitive

The Braves' pitching carried them for much of the year, but now, it's unrecognizable. Strider is healthy, as is Grant Holmes who has also pitched well, but Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, AJ Smith-Shawver and Reynaldo Lopez are all on the Injured List at least until sometime in August. Atlanta's current rotation is essentially Strider, Holmes, Bryce Elder and two vacant spots.

Even if their lineup finally turns things around, can a rotation mostly consisting of spare parts be good enough to hold up? It really doesn't feel like it, and considering the Braves' refusal to commit to anybody starting other than Strider, neither does Atlanta. So, given that and their short odds to actually make the playoffs, how can the Braves be anything but sellers at the trade deadline?

What the Braves selling might look like

While the Braves should be sellers, this doesn't mean a fire sale should be taking place. The Braves should not be trading guys like Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley or Matt Olson, but guys on expiring contracts like Raisel Iglesias and Marcell Ozuna should have one foot out of Atlanta by now.

The Braves have no reason to do anything but wave the white flag when it comes to 2025, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't aim to compete next season. Trading rentals for players who can help them in 2026 would only better their chances of turning things around quickly.