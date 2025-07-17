3 Atlanta Braves who should be traded next after late-night money grab

The Atlanta Braves traded relief pitcher Michael Petersen to the rival Miami Marlins on Wednesday night in exchange for cash considerations. While not an exciting return, that money could help the Braves get back under the luxury tax, especially if they're able to send away some veterans at the MLB trade deadline.

As FanSided's Eric Cole pointed out, the Braves aren't losing much in Petersen, who only made four starts and is essentially a Quad-A arm. What looks like a small move on paper could be a preview of what's to come – significant cost-cutting before the start of free agency, when the Braves could feasibly improve.

"The Braves had indicated that paying those penalties wasn't going to keep them from making moves to improve the club, but the situation is different now. Making moves for players under control beyond 2025 could make sense, but doing so at the trade deadline could risk the Braves being over the luxury tax threshold for the third straight season. The more consecutive years you are over that threshold, the worse the penalties are," Cole wrote.

So, what does this mean for the Braves deadline plans? That question has a relatively simple answer: Alex Anthopoulos should sell what he can, as long as it doesn't impact his long-term vision.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

3. Marcell Ozuna, DH

This one is obvious, if only because Ozuna's name has been mentioned in trade rumors since the Braves began to struggle. Ozuna has not hit for power as he did in past seasons, but he immediately becomes one of the best trade assets on the market for contenders in need of a big bat. He is also on an expiring contract, and seems set to test free agency this winter. That makes the Braves decision even easier if they have finances in mind.

Another team would take on the remaining half season on Ozuna's deal, and any trade involving a player of that magnitude would surely send prospects back to Atlanta in return. Given the status of the Braves farm system currently, they could use help in that regard. And as Braves insider David O'Brien mentions, dealing Ozuna could be a blessing in disguise that would allow Atlanta to start both Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin in the lineup at the same time. Baldwin is an NL Rookie of the Year candidate, though he is admittedly behind the eight ball some thanks to Jacob Misiorowski's All-Star appearance.

"If a deal involved designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, the Braves might be more inclined to do it after the impressive performance they got in several recent games using catchers Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin in the lineup together at DH and behind the dish. If Ozuna goes on a tear in the first week or so after the break, there could be interest," O'Brien wrote.

Sounds like a smart decision to me.

2. Pierce Johnson, RP

The Braves acquired Pierce Johnson for a bag of baseballs from the Colorado Rockies in 2023. Johnson had struggled with his control in Colorado, and keeping the ball in the ballpark as can be the case for even the best of us at Coors Field. Johnson immediately received an opportunity in the Braves bullpen, and he made Alex Anthopoulos look like a genius.

Johnson's ERA this season is well under 3.00. He is also under contract through the end of next season, so this would not qualify as the Braves merely getting rid of a player whose deal is running up. That makes it all the more unlikely, but if Atlanta wants to make a big splash this deadline and add young talent, trading a controllable relief pitcher is the best way to do it. Also, what's to stop this Braves coaching staff from finding the next Pierce Johnson, just as they did in 2023? Anthopoulos seems to have an eye for players he can revive.

I would not bet on the Braves trading Johnson. However, if Atlanta is serious about winning in 2026, they should consider doing more than the bare minimum.

1. Raisel Iglesias, closer

Iglesias has been a major disappointment for the Braves this season. Brought in to be Atlanta's shutdown closer, he instead has an ERA close to five. Just last season, Iglesias had an ERA of 1.95, paired with 34 saves. What the heck happened, man?

The Braves closer is making $16 million this season. Having another team take on the remainder of that contract would be beneficial for Atlanta. Just a few days ago, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Anthopoulos has already made Iglesias available for trade, which shouldn't come as a surprise to those who've kept an eye on his season thus far.

"Atlanta are making DH Marcell Ozuna, reliever Raisel Iglesias and a few others available at the deadline, but they have no intention to trade any player under a multi-year contract, at least not until this winter. Ozuna has 10-and-5 rights so he can reject any deal," Nightengale wrote.

Those 10-and-5 rights could make trading Ozuna tougher than expected, as he can choose his desired outcome. Iglesias does not have that same option, making him the most likely Braves player traded at the deadline.