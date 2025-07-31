Braves just stumbled on a diamond in the rough of a lost season

The Atlanta Braves have a lot to forget about this season. Their bullpen has given them even more to forget about. But if there’s one silver lining in a disastrous season like this, it’s that Joey Wentz is worth keeping around. A lot of Atlanta’s struggles from their pitchers this season has been due to injuries and them piling up at that. But of the healthy ones, Wentz has stood out among the pack.

Against the Royals on Wednesday, Wentz made it nearly seven innings, striking out seven batters and allowing just one hit. It’s been reminiscent of his 2025 season since he arrived in Atlanta. Since his Braves debut this year, he’s thrown 18 innings, recording 21 strikeouts with a 1.50 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP.

Joey Wentz strong season with Braves highlight otherwise miserable season for pitching staff

The Braves went through a plethora of arms this year, both starters and relievers so the fact that they found one worth keeping around is something to note for this season. It also gives them something to look forward to next year. The Braves probably didn’t expect to sell this trade deadline, but that’s about the only thing left to move past this season.

Wentz hopped around a few teams this season, starting the year with the Pittsburgh Pirates before landing in Minnesota and now the Braves. If there’s one player the Braves shouldn’t make available, it’s Wentz. He might yield a decent return, but the Braves have more value in him than they do prospects.

The Braves have to figure out how they’re going to approach next season. They can use the next few months to do that. It starts with keeping Wentz and building a solid rotation around him, Spencer Strider and hopefully a healthy AJ Smith-Shawver. Getting rid of Wentz by Thursday would make a miserable season worse.

The one good thing the Braves have this year is something to make next season optimistic. Now need to throw that down the drain too.