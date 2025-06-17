Braves-Mets start time: Rain delay updates from Truist Park

The Atlanta Braves are hoping to make a dent in the New York Mets' NL East lead as the division leader comes to Truist Park. At 31-39, the Braves are currently 13.0 games behind first-place New York, but as we've seen in recent history, no lead is too safe in the NL East. A series win at home would go a long way toward potentially jumpstarting a huge run for Atlanta. They even configured their pitching to put them in the best position to defeat their arch rivals.

Unfortunately for both of these teams, though, Mother Nature has gotten in the way and will delay the start of this series. This gives both of these fan bases flashbacks to last season when rain forced the Mets and Braves to play a doubleheader after the regular season had officially concluded, with postseason spots up for grabs.

Tonight’s first pitch will be delayed due to weather. We will provide updates as soon as they are available. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 17, 2025

Braves-Mets rain delay updates: When will play begin?

This article will be updated as the Braves provide more information.

First pitch for Tuesday's game was originally set for 7:15 p.m. ET, but the rain will push it later. When first pitch will now be is anyone's best guess. The forecast at Truist Park for tonight's game is not too pretty.

Forecast for Braves vs. Mets on June 17

According to Accuweather's hourly forecast, thunderstorms are currently in the area, and will continue to be through the 7:00 p.m. ET hour. There's a pocket of a couple of hours beginning at around 8:00 p.m. ET that should be clear, but thunderstorms are expected to pick up again at around 10:00 p.m.

There's a good chance the game won't be delayed for too long at first, but the odds of them getting through the entire game after it starts appear slim if the forecast is accurate. Braves and Mets fans could be in for a very long, yet very important, night.

When the game ultimately does begin, it should be a good one. David Peterson has an All-Star case and is fresh off a complete game shutout in his last outing. Opposing him for the Braves is Spencer Schwellenbach, a 25-year-old budding star who dominated the Mets to the tune of two earned runs in 21 innings pitched across three starts last season. Runs should be at a premium, but there's a chance that the conditions can affect at least one, if not both of these pitchers. It should be interesting to see how the game unfolds.