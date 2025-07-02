How the Braves greatest trade asset is screwing them over ahead of time

While Alex Anthopoulos has insisted in recent weeks that the Braves wouldn't sell at the MLB trade deadline, Atlanta has fallen upon hard times. Following a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night, the Braves sit 11.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, and have even slipped behind the Miami Marlins into fourth place. That is a new low for Atlanta, a team that expected to make a playoff push this season. If the Braves were to sell, they'd certainly receive some calls on Marcell Ozuna.

At his best, Ozuna is one of the better power hitters in the National League. When he gets hot, he can carry the middle of any lineup, but he's struggled to really get going in 2025. Ozuna hasn't hit a home run since mid-June against the Colorado Rockies and is 0 for his last 8 from the plate. Of all times to have an off month, July isn't timely for Ozuna, especially if he wants to play for a true contender in his last year under contract.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Marcell Ozuna's contract makes him a trade asset for the Braves

Anthopoulos may not want to sell, but holding onto Ozuna is bad business. Ozuna is on the final year of his current deal and will become a free agent after the season, where he will get paid more than the Braves want to give him. This is not necessarily because Anthopoulos and Braves ownership is unwilling to spend, but because they know exactly what he is – a one-dimensional player with past off-field problems. Ozuna has been arrested on domestic violence charges and for a DUI in the past five years.

Still, if Atlanta does sell, Ozuna will instantly become one of the premier bats on the open market. This makes dealing him all the more worthwhile – assuming the 34-year-old can turn his recent slump around.

"Ozuna is a stone-cold DH, playing two games in the field in 2023 as his last regular-season experience defensively. Ozuna is also in a contract year, but his power numbers are down a notch from his standout .302 average and 39-homer performance last season," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote.

Why the Braves might struggle to trade Marcell Ozuna

There is a scenario in which the Braves could struggle to trade Ozuna, and it's a simple one. If his slump goes well into July, then Atlanta won't be able to ask for much in return. At that point, Anthopoulos would have to either take a discount, or hold on to Ozuna in the hopes of at least making him a qualifying offer.

At his best, Ozuna is one of the best slugging DH's in MLB. It's why he's likely to receive a nice new contract this coming winter. However, when his singular best trait isn't delivering, it lowers his price tag immensely.