Braves could get revenge on a heated rival with this Marcell Ozuna trade

Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos may think twice before selling at the trade deadline, as his team still has a puncher's chance to make the postseason. However, if the Braves continue to falter before the end of July, they do have some assets to offload to a true contender. Marcell Ozuna, for one, is in a contract year and would fetch a nice return. Ozuna is one of the best power hitters in baseball at his best, and doesn't seem likely to return to the Braves this winter given his age and contract desires.

Jeff Passan marked the likelihood of Ozuna being traded at the deadline at just 25 percent. That's not all that high, and makes sense given Anthopoulos' declaration that the Braves aren't in sell mode just yet.

"Ozuna is a stone-cold DH, playing two games in the field in 2023 as his last regular-season experience defensively. Ozuna is also in a contract year, but his power numbers are down a notch from his standout .302 average and 39-homer performance last season. His on-base percentage remains among the highest of potential trade candidates. If anyone is moving from Atlanta, he's the likeliest candidate, with free agency beckoning," Passan wrote in his latest trade deadline news drop.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Giants make sense as a Marcell Ozuna trade partner

If Ozuna is made available, the Braves would receive plenty of calls. However, there's only one plausible suitor that would provide them with some extra motivation. Passan listed the San Francisco Giants are one intrigued party. While the Giants reside in the National League, dealing Ozuna out west likely wouldn't come back to haunt Atlanta unless they made a surprising postseason run in the aftermath. It would also provide them a chance at revenge on the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, which stole Freddie Freeman from them back in 2022.

The Giants traded for Rafael Devers last week, but aren't done adding just yet. Buster Posey has made it crystal clear that the Giants are all-in. Devers may be the new face of their franchise, but they're not in a comfortable enough position to overtake the Dodgers just yet. However, if they added Ozuna into the middle of their lineup, they'd be a real threat to win the NL West, and make a deep postseason run.

Braves can restock for 2026 by trading Marcell Ozuna now

And while the Giants traded Kyle Harrison and some other prospect capital to the Boston Red Sox for Devers, the price tag was relatively light, per most pundits. This leaves San Francisco with the ability to take another big swing at a player like Ozuna, who also should come at a discount given his contract situation.

For the Braves, trading Ozuna would provide them with a chance to restock for 2026, and get something in return for a player they're almost guaranteed to lose this winter. It's a win-win for both sides that have something in common – the Giants and Braves loathe the Dodgers.

It wouldn't be the primary motivation for a trade, but it's a nice consolation prize.