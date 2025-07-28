Braves' no-brainer Ozzie Albies decision comes with major risk

Many players have underwhelmed in what's turned out to be a disastrous Atlanta Braves season, but perhaps nobody has struggled more than Ozzie Albies. Yet, despite his struggles, the Braves plan on picking up his $7 million club option, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

"Even with Atlanta All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies’ struggles this year, Atlanta plans to pick up his $7 million option this winter and will at least listen to trade offers for him. Albies also has a $7 million club option in 2027," Nightengale wrote.

As weird as this sounds, picking up the option is a no-brainer. Attached to the $7 million club option is a $4 million buyout for the 2026 season. If the Braves rejected the option, they'd still owe Albies $4 million and send him to free agency. With that in mind, the Braves are essentially planning on giving Albies a one-year, $3 million deal. That, for a player with his upside, is an easy yes, even following a major down year.

It makes sense for the Braves to execute the option, but it feels as if doing so opens the door to the worst-case scenario - an uneventful offseason.

Braves can't let Ozzie Albies decision prevent them from making major changes

There's nothing wrong with picking up the option. Again, even though this season has been a rough one, Albies was an All-Star just two years ago, and is well worth the risk on a cheap price tag. Still, the Braves must shake things up. Letting Albies go would've been a way to shake things up, but the Braves picking up the option probably makes that unlikely. The odds of them trading him for something more valuable than Albies on a cheap one-year deal are slim.

If Albies isn't being replaced in the lineup, who is? Sure, Marcell Ozuna will likely depart by Thursday's trade deadline, but he's already been benched. Are the Braves going to trade one of their two stud catchers? Are they going to sell incredibly low on Michael Harris II? I'd say they can sign a shortstop, but other than Bo Bichette, there aren't many appealing options.

Whether it's trading one of the catchers, trading Harris, or making a big splash at the shortstop position, the Braves must do something to shake up the offense.

Last season, Atlanta had the excuse of injuries wrecking their previously dominant offense. This season, they've been far healthier, yet they're 24th in the majors in runs scored. Bringing Albies back is fine, but only if the Braves commit to making at least some changes offensively. Without changes, there's no reason to believe this won't be a bottom-ten offense again.