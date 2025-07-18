Braves send unmistakable message to Marcell Ozuna as trade deadline looms

Fresh off the All-Star Break, the Atlanta Braves will take their disastrous 42-53 record into the second half to kick off their first homestand with the New York Yankees. While general manager Alex Anthopoulos has punted on the idea of being sellers at the deadline, there are a few high-priced assets the Braves can afford to part ways with. None should be more obvious than Marcell Ozuna.

While he has had a strong career with the Braves, their star designated hitter is playing on an expiring contract. He is well on the wrong side of 30, which means Anthopoulos is never going to bring him back. Of course, Ozuna has 10-5 rights with the Braves, meaning he can veto any trade he wants because he has 10 years of MLB service and five with his current team. I think they want to trade him, and their first lineup of the second half sure supports that assumption.

Here is how the Braves are lining up ahead of their first game back from the All-Star Break on Friday.

1. LF Jurickson Profar

2. 1B Matt Olson

3. RF Ronald Acuña Jr.

4. C Drake Baldwin

5. DH Sean Murphy

6. 2B Ozzie Albies

7. 3B Nacho Alvarez Jr.

8. CF Michael Harris II

9. SS Nick Allen

SP Spencer Strider

And if you need a visual representation of all that, the Braves' official account on X helped us all out.

Having both catchers in the lineup with Sean Murphy serving as the DH is quite the message, folks.

Atlanta Braves are telegraphing their intentions with Marcell Ozuna

With Chris Sale working his way back from an injury, as well as having a club option for 2026, the chances of him getting dealt are next to zero. While Murphy could be traded to free up more playing time for rookie sensation Drake Baldwin, Atlanta does love to deploy a strong catcher tandem under manager Brian Snitker. Then again, this should be Snitker's final year he gets to manage the Braves.

It may be the first game after the All-Star Break, but it is a bold move to have both catchers in the starting lineup in the middle of July in Atlanta. Yes, it may be a 7:15 p.m. ET first pitch, but the summer nights in the southeast are so unforgiving. What if one of them gets hurt? Regardless, Atlanta is making it a point to let Ozuna know that they intend to trade him, or at least let him finally get healthy.

Ozuna has been dealing with a nagging hip injury all season. It has slowed him down at the plate considerably. Playing through pain is one thing, but faulty mechanics causing it are another. What exactly does hitting coach Tim Hyers do besides collect a paycheck? This coaching staff is driving me insane! Murphy could be a viable trade piece because of Baldwin's emergence, but Ozuna is it.

The Braves are probably not going to get a great return for Ozuna, but anything is better than nothing. And to help make that happen, Atlanta apparently isn't afraid to play hardball.