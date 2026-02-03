Brendan Donovan traded: Ripple effects for Cardinals, Mariners and Rays

Rebuilds usually take time, though the St. Louis Cardinals hope to fast forward through the hard part. The Cardinals have traded yet another veteran member of their core – first-time All-Star Brendan Donovan – to the Seattle Mariners as part of a three-team deal including the Tampa Bay Rays.

It had to be done. Chaim Bloom's been here before, as he was forced to part with pieces in Boston who were far more talented than Donovan (looking at you, Mookie). Bloom was brought in by the DeWitt family to replace John Mozeliak and do exactly this. In trading Donovan, the Cardinals parted ways with one of their best players, but also acquired young talent. The Mariners landed the gold glove-caliber infielder they were missing. And the Rays took a chance on third baseman Ben Williamson, the kind of player who famously thrives in Tampa. It's a win-win-win. But what's to come for each team in the immediate aftermath?

Seattle Mariners: More moves to make

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The ripple effects for the Mariners are quite simple: They are out of excuses. While Seattle's pitching staff is one of the best in baseball if not THE best in the American League, it's easy to forget just how badly they needed Donovan. Seattle re-signed Josh Naylor this winter, but let Eugenio Suarez and Jorge Polanco walk. Their lineup can be a sore spot, especially if Julio Rodriguez doesn't have a bounce-back year.

Player Position Brendan Donovan 3B Julio Rodriguez CF Cal Raleigh C Josh Naylor 1B Randy Arozarena LF Dominic Canzone DH Victor Robles RF JP Crawford SS Cole Young 2B

Players like Canzone, as well as looming top prospect Colt Emerson, could make a big difference later in the season. Canzone had an OPS around .850 but played in just half a season. Right field and shortstop are sore spots in the lineup, as well.

Statistic Mariners Team Rank 2025 Brendan Donovan 2025 Batting Average .245 (20th) .304 Strikeout Rate 23.3 percent (23rd) 13.0 percent

As for other moves the Mariners can still make, the outfield and second base could use upgrades. It helps that Donovan can play second if needed, but utilitymen like Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who played a critical role on the AL Champion Blue Jays just last season, remain available. In right field, the Mariners could sign Starling Marte or Max Kepler on a one-year deal, which both players would be forced to take given the overall lack of contenders willing to spend at this point in the offseason.

St. Louis Cardinals: Who to trade next?

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Cardinals made out well in this trade, as expected. Donovan's value is in his flexibility, and Bloom waited until the right time to trade him, as there aren't many second or third basemen remaining on the trade market. In return, St. Louis will throw Jurrangelo Cijntje, Tai Peete and Colton Ledbetter into their farm system and see what it spits out.

Cijntje is the most promising of the bunch, as the former switch-pitcher was a first-round pick in 2024. Cijntje has mostly committed to throwing from the right-hand side, as he offers a bit more power from that side. Peete is also a former first rounder, albeit back in 2023. Ledbetter was a second rounder back in 2023 and a throw-in to sweeten the pot for the Cards, along with a competitive balance pick in 2026. Of all these players, Cijntje could make his debut first, as he's already pitched in Double-A.

As for who could be traded next, that depends on Bloom. He's already purged the roster of much of its proven talent, but if pitchers such as, say, Dustin May or Andre Pallante prove themselves in 2026, along with a bullpen full of mostly retreads, then he could have more to work with around the trade deadline. Sluggers Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar have been floated in trade talks as well.

Tampa Bay Rays: The time is now to compete

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Rays didn't add much, but considering the number of three-team trades they've been involved in this offseason alone, Monday's deal should've come as no surprise. Ben Williamson was acquired to play third base, second base and shortstop. He will likely be a backup at all three positions come Opening Day, which should give him a chance to get plenty of playing time for Kevin Cash's team.

“Ben has been on our list for some time, and we finally had the chance to get him in,” Erik Neander said Monday night. “High-contact offensive profile with exceptional defense. Has spent most of his time at third base, but [he has] infielder actions -- and played at such a high level -- that we think it's transferable to second and short."

Very quietly, the Rays have put together a competitive roster that, depending on how the pitching staff shakes out, could be a quiet contender in a loaded AL East. Williamson will play a role in that, albeit a minor one. The Rays also traded away Ledbetter (their No. 24 prospect at the time) and a Competitive Balance Pick, which is something they don't take lightly. If you needed further evidence of how the Rays front office feels about this team, there you have it.