Brewers may have quietly saved Cubs with one message to Craig Counsell

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs history is forever intertwined, if not slighty complicated. Since Craig Counsell left Wrigley north for actual Wrigley Field, the Wisconsin native has been the target of threats from the Milwaukee fanbase, and frequent boos whenever his Cubs play against the Brewers at American Family Field. Counsell knew the risk when he took the richest managerial contract in baseball history.

Through the better part of two seasons, and the Brewers have Counsell's number. In many ways, Milwaukee has proven that their organizational structure goes beyond just one man. Whether it's David Stearns leaving to lead the high-powered Mets, or Counsell in Chicago, the Brewers can outlast the departure of a singular resource. Milwaukee has a six-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central as of this writing.

Team Record Games back Milwaukee Brewers 81-49 0 Chicago Cubs 75-55 6 Cincinnati Reds 67-63 14 St. Louis Cardinals 64-66 17 Pittsburgh Pirates 56-74 25

Any Cubs comeback in the NL Central would be borderline miraculous with just over a month left to play, but they do have several games left with the Brewers and Kyle Tucker is finally hitting like Kyle Tucker again. It turns out Counsell may owe his former bench coach and current Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy an ice cold Miller for pointing out the obvious.

Pat Murphy pointed out the obvious for Cubs star Kyle Tucker

The Brewers and Cubs played last week while Tucker was struggling mightily. At the time, Tucker was mired in a slump that was unusual for him at this time of year, when his bat typically comes alive. Most Cubs fans chalked Tucker's struggles up to the dog days of summer, but with Chicago's NL Central hopes fading fast, Counsell needed answers. Murphy may have given him one.

"I think Tucker is hurt. I don't have any information, but Tucker's not the same. He's hurt, and he's playing through it. He's such a class kid that he probably doesn't mention it to anyone,” Murphy said on August 19, via 670 The Score.

Shortly thereafter, the Cubs sat Tucker for a few games in hopes of avoiding a stint on the injured list. A hairline fracture on Tucker's left hand was blamed.

Kyle Tucker's recent resurgence comes at perfect time for the Cubs

Whether the Cubs win the NL Central isn't all that relevant to Counsell's legacy in Chicago. However, Jed Hoyer's club needs to show progress given they've invested so much in the roster this season. Even if it's just an NL Wild Card spot, a postseason appearance would show the Ricketts' family that the Cubs organizational structure is worth investing in.

Tucker returned on Aug. 21 against the Brewers and thusly went 0-for-4, but in the two games since he has four hits and six RBIs. This includes a breakout five-RBI performance against the Angels on Saturday.

Chicago will need Tucker at his very best for the rest of the season if they are to hang on to the top Wild Card spot in the National League. The Cubs have a two-game lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers for that spot, and thus would receive a home Wild Card round series at Wrigley if the season ended today.