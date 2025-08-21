These 3 big Kyle Tucker suitors would set him up for free agency failure

Kyle Tucker has had a mostly successful 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs. He was an All-Star starter for the National League this summer, helping to spur arguably the league's best offense. But has been struggling for quite some time: His overall stats are still respectable, but he has watched his batting average fall to .261 amid a sea of ground balls and a midsummer swoon. He also, it turns out, has been playing through a hairline fracture in his right hand.

Manager Craig Counsell says that fracture has healed, but that has almost certainly affected him this year. He was even benched for a couple of days, and his body language is unlike anything we've ever seen from him before in his career. It seems like things are really weighing on him right now ... which might compel other big-market teams to think twice before shelling out $400-500 million for his services this winter. At this point, it's fair to wonder how he'll handle the bright lights of a baseball-mad city like any of the three below.

3. New York Yankees

The Yankees are typically big spenders in free agency, but if Tucker's value continues to fall, then they may want to stay away from him, similarly to how they have stayed away from Nolan Arenado in any trade talks. The Yankees are already paying Aaron Judge a significant amount of money and are saddled with Giancarlo Stanton's contract for years to come.

Paying another star, especially one that may be losing value, is likely not on the Yankees' bingo card this coming offseason. Even if he's healthy now, his recent numbers signify a troubling trend for the four-time All-Star.

2. Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies will likely be focused elsewhere anyway. Kyle Schwarber is a free agent at the end of the 2025 season, and the Phillies will likely do everything in their power to try and keep him around for the next several years.

Tucker will also cost a lot of money, and the Phillies are already saddled with the money owed to Nick Castellanos, who hasn't quite panned out as a key piece of the team. But even without Schwarber, the Phillies may want to focus elsewhere if Tucker's struggles continue.

It won't be worth paying him that much money if it means he is only going to continue declining. This is the last thing the Phillies will want to do if he can't turn things around later this year with the Cubs.

Tucker is a four-time All-Star, 2022 World Series champion, former Gold Glover and Silver Slugger Award winner. Though Craig Counsell says he is healthy, it's still fair to wonder if the hand injury is affecting Tucker in any way. If it is, then the Phillies should be trying extra hard to try and bring back Schwarber to bolster their lineup for the 2026 season.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have never been shy about spending money, nor do they seem to care about the luxury tax thresholds. They spent big money over the winter and strengthened their case to repeat as World Series champions this coming fall.

But regardless of what Tucker does at the plate, the Dodgers are likely set in terms of left-handed bats. They already have Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in the same lineup, and another left-handed power bat is not necessarily a need.

In truth, the Dodgers might be better served trying to re-sign Max Muncy, as there will be a hole at third base when he enters free agency. Muncy will cost significantly less, too.

As much as the Dodgers aren't shy about spending, doing so on Tucker might not be the best idea. His recent trends are concerning to say the least, and even they may not be willing to give Tucker the kind of contract he will likely want when he hits the open market this coming offseason.

It will certainly be interesting to see what his market looks like, but the Dodgers are another team that might just want to stay away.