Brewers silenced trade deadline doubters with 25-hit statement

Armed with the best record in MLB entering the trade deadline, Milwaukee Brewers fans hoped to see general manager Matt Arnold make at least one big splash, ideally on the position player front, hoping to see the team win the World Series as a result. Well, the Brewers passed on Eugenio Suarez despite what turned out to be a very attainable price, and instead, made three under-the-radar deals. Thanks to their quiet deadline, many MLB fans counted the Brewers out of World Series discussions. If Friday's game was any indication, though, that should not have been the case.

Sure, they faced a 44-65 Washington Nationals team that has a very suspect pitching staff, but the Brewers still put up 16 runs on 25 hits in what turned out to be a 16-9 victory. Let me repeat — 16 runs on 25 (!) hits. Five of Milwaukee's nine starters had at least three hits, all but one of the team's starters had at least two hits, and William Contreras had five knocks.

Oh yeah, the Brewers did this without Jackson Chourio, who was placed on the injured list with a strained hamstring pregame, and without expected contributors like Rhys Hoskins and Garrett Mitchell, who have been sidelined for a while with injuries of their own.

Again, it's only the Nationals, but games featuring 16 runs and 25 hits don't come about often. The Brewers sent a message in this game, and it's one worth paying attention to.

Brewers continue to get the most out of anyone they acquire

They might not have done much of note at the deadline, but their additions made an immediate impact. Brandon Lockridge, a player who had a .519 OPS in 47 games for the San Diego Padres this season and who might not be with the team when Chourio is healthy, went 2-for-6 with a walk and even stole a base while operating out of the leadoff spot in his Brewers debut. Danny Jansen, a player acquired to be the team's backup catcher, drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and reached base two additional times on the night after underwhelming in the first half with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The biggest example of the Brewers getting the most out of their players, though, comes in the form of Andrew Vaughn, whose 3-for-6 game on Friday was just his latest big performance since joining Milwaukee. Vaughn's two-run shot on Friday was his sixth home run in just 17 games with the Brewers, after he had gone deep just five times in 48 games with the Chicago White Sox previously. What's even more impressive is that he's driven in five more runs (24) with the Brewers than he had all season with the White Sox (19).

Since making his Brewers debut on July 7, Vaughn's 231 WRC+ ranks third in the sport among qualified position players. He's gone from a player who looked like he'd never figure it out at the big league level to one playing as well as anyone in an eye blink. Sure, he's bound to cool down some, but even if he does, why can't he still be the middle-of-the-order bat that the Brewers needed? He certainly looks the part every time he swings the bat.

They don't add the biggest names, but everyone they get a chance to add contributes. That cannot be overlooked. Don't be surprised to see Lockridge and Jansen come up with some big hits down the stretch, as they did on Friday.

It's time to stop doubting the Brewers

It might not have made sense to most that the Brewers, a team ranked 22nd in home runs as of this writing, didn't add a big power bat, but are we really in a position to doubt that franchise at this point? Milwaukee constantly exceeds expectations, and this season is proving to be no exception. Nobody expected them to even be in a postseason race, let alone hold the best record in the sport in August, yet they're in that spot anyway.

It's easy to second-guess them for not adding an Eugenio Suarez-type, but even without him, the Brewers are sixth in the majors in runs scored. Bunching hits together is tougher in the playoffs when pitching is better, but if any team can do it, it's this one. If any team deserves the benefit of the doubt, it's this one. The Brewers are for real, and Friday's game only added to that.