Brian Snitker all but handed Marcell Ozuna his pink slip as Braves rumors swirl

Brian Snitker made it clear how he feels about Marcell Ozuna and it’s a warning to the rest of MLB that if they’re in need of some offense, Ozuna is on the market. While Snitker didn’t flat out say Ozuna is on the trade block, he did not give any confidence that he’s part of the Atlanta Braves’ long term plan. Right now, it doesn’t seem like Snitker is either, but that’s a conversation for another day.

"If he's going to be here, he's going to play every now and then,” Snitker said about Ozuna, according to Barrett Sallee, a radio host for the Braves.

That not only sounds like Snitker doesn’t plan on Ozuna being around long, but he doesn’t really want him around either. Ozuna hasn’t had a great season which is also why he could be on the chopping block. He’s slashing .235/.361/.390 this season with just 13 home runs and 42 RBI. Maybe a change on both sides is the key for the Braves to finally move on from Ozuna.

Marcell Ozuna is playing his final games in an Atlanta Braves uniform with trade deadline rumors looming

In one of Ozuna’s worst seasons in Atlanta, not even having the support of the manager makes it even more likely that he’s on his way out within the next two weeks. That’s good news for a contender looking to add some offense. While Ozuna hasn’t been great, he can still add something to a team like the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves are at the point this season where they need to consider selling, not just to get prospects in return, but to put as much of the bad of this season behind them and look forward to next season. Ozuna is aging and not playing well, it does them no good keeping him around. This season couldn’t have gone worse for Atlanta.

While Ozuna isn’t to blame for that, he didn’t help it either. Which is why they need to part ways with him as friction continues to build. Snitker all but confirmed that Ozuna won’t survive the trade deadline. But if he does, it would be more on the Braves for not cutting ties than anything.

Nothing good comes from Ozuna sticking around. The best way for the Braves to start trimming fat on this roster is to start moving players they know aren’t going to be around for the long term.