Brian Snitker’s could close his Braves chapter with parting shot at Acuña Jr.

If this is Brian Snitker's final season in Atlanta, he is going out...well, anything but on top. The Braves sit in fourth place in the NL East, just a game behind the Miami Marlins for third. They won't make the postseason barring an unprecedented run for the third NL Wild Card spot. While Braves fans may not have much to root for at this juncture, if this truly is Snitker's final month in charge, he's treating it just like any other – by sending a message to his star player in the midst of a slump.

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s been dreadful of late, no one can deny that. He's in an 0-for-23 slump heading into Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. It's the worst slump of Acuña Jr.'s career, and he's hitting .183 with a .254 slugging percentage in 20 games since returning from the injured list with a calf issue.

Perhaps that's a sign that Acuña Jr. isn't 100 percent and needs some time off. Snitker doesn't see it that way, though, as the Braves continue to trot Acuña Jr. out there. On Sunday, he's hitting seventh. Prior to this weekend, Acuña Jr. hadn't hit lower than sixth in the order since his rookie season in 2018.

Will Brian Snitker retire from the Braves are this season?

Snitker has been non-committal about managing beyond this season. This all dates back to spring training, when Snit was asked about his current contract with the team and whether it meant he was on the outs – which at that time looked to be due to his own choosing.

“I still feel really good, and the 50-number [50 years with the Braves] is something I think it’d be kind of cool. But right now, I’m leaning towards getting through today,” Snitker told Bob Nightengale. “Hopefully, I’ll just stay around here and be one of those advisor guys. I’ll go to the minor-league parks, come to Spring Training a little bit and spend a lot of time watching my grandkids.”

While Snitker has not outright said he will leave the game he loves, ending on this note – a substandard season by the Braves – would make a lot of sense. Walt Weiss, the Braves bench coach, would be among the favorites to replace Snitker should he leave his post.

Why is Brian Snitker moving Ronald Acuña Jr. down in Braves lineup?

To put it simply: Acuña Jr. isn't hitting well enough these days. That being said, the answer for these types of slumps is usually a prolonged period of off time – which Acuña Jr. certainly deserves given the number of injuries he's been forced to deal with the last few seasons. Moving the Braves star player down in the lineup follows a familiar theme for Snitker. He's never opposed to teaching any player a lesson, even those he trusts the most like Acuña Jr.

Snitker and Acuña Jr. have a good relationship built over years of trust. The two won a World Series together – though Acuña Jr. was injured for that in 2021 – and the player solidified his status as one of the best players in baseball by winning the NL MVP in 2023. Acuña Jr. is also a three-time silver slugger and was, at one point, one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball.

Snit has called Acuña Jr. out in the past. He wasn't afraid to do so when Acuña Jr. called out then-teammate Jarred Kelenic for a lack of effort. Back in 2019, Snitker benched Acuña Jr. for literally the same reason. It's a long-running system of checks and balances to keep Acuña Jr. honest. However, what Snitker fails to understand is that the Braves star player isn't a kid anymore.

At 27 years old, Acuña Jr. knows exactly what is expected of him. No one is tougher on Acuña Jr. than himself, and by moving him down in the lineup two days in a row, Snitker is taking unnecessary shots at a player who is just trying to get healthy again.

Whether he stays or goes, Snitker could come to regret such a decision.