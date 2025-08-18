Cade Horton injury just exposed the Cubs biggest trade deadline regret

The Chicago Cubs didn't do nearly enough to address their starting pitching needs at the MLB trade deadline, and as a result could have a glaring weakness heading into the MLB postseason. Injuries to Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon have made the once-NL Central favorites look remarkably beatable. Chicago holds the top NL Wild Card spot as of this writing, but with the Padres hot on their tail, there is no guarantee the Cubs will receive the benefit of a home playoff series if they make the postseason. Had Jed Hoyer been willing to trade Owen Caissie, the Cubs playoff prospects (pun intended) could look remarkably different.

Trading Caissie could've netted the Cubs a top-flight starting pitcher with years of control left on his contract. Mitch Keller is just one example. While the asking price was high for Keller, that deal likely would've included Caissie, a top-100 outfield prospect who (at the time) was raking at Triple-A Iowa. Caissie has since been called up. On Monday, another Cubs starting pitcher was removed from the game against the Brewers – Cade Horton.

Cade Horton removed from Cubs game against Brewers with an injury

Horton was removed from the Cubs game against the Milwaukee Brewers with a blister. Yes, said injury is relatively minor and one can only hope he'll avoid the injured list. However, blisters can sometimes cost pitchers one trip through the rotation, and that is something the Cubs can ill-afford if they hope to make the most of a five-game series against Milwaukee.

Horton has been solid for Chicago in his first season in the majors, pitching to a 7-3 record and 3.07 ERA. If the Cubs postseason started today, odds are Horton would make a start. Horton has given up just one earned run in his last five starts for the Cubs.

Cubs postseason rotation would take a hit without Cade Horton

Horton's injury is unlikely to cost the Cubs a postseason starter – he will not be out nearly that long. However, it does show just how fragile the Cubs playoff rotation could be. Imanaga is a shoe-in, but beyond Shota the Cubs pitching staff leaves a lot to be desired. This, again, is why Jed Hoyer should've traded for a top-flight starting pitcher. As good as Caissie may one day be, Chicago has an impressive outfield as is despite a recent slump from Kyle Tucker.

The Cubs strength can be found in their lineup. Their weakness is undoubtedly the pitching staff, an area that could've been improved with the addition of Keller or even Edwin Cabrera of the Miami Marlins. Chicago was connected to both in the weeks leading up to the deadline, but failed to make a move, instead hoarding their prospects at the worst possible time.

Thankfully for the Cubs, Horton's injury is (likely) a minor one. Next time they may not get so lucky.