It took 1 hour for Cubs to lose all their leverage in Mitch Keller trade talks

The Chicago Cubs trade deadline needs to pick up, or else they risk losing Kyle Tucker for good this winter. At least, that is the narrative in the Windy City just hours before the 6pm ET deadline. Tucker is on an expiring contract, but is one of the best players in baseball and thus will receive a contract which pays him like one. That won't come in Chicago if they're unwilling to take big swings when it matters most. As of Thursday morning, the Cubs had added the likes of Michael Soroka and Andrew Kittredge – both big players, but certainly not enough to put Chicago over the top.

The Cubs were in on Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller earlier this week. Keller has several years left on his contract, and as a controllable starter, the Pittsburgh Pirates could land a number of top-level prospects for him. For Chicago, this would likely mean trading away Owen Caissie.

How the Cubs lost all of their leverage in Mitch Keller talks

The Cubs lost much of their leverage in Keller trade talks on Thursday morning, when one of their starting pitching alternatives, Shane Bieber, was dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays. Bieber was traded straight up for Toronto prospect Khal Stephen. Any deal for Keller would likely have to include Caissie and perhaps a big more, which the Cubs could be uncomfortable with.

Less than an hour after Bieber was traded, MLB Insider Jon Heyman reported that Keller was unlikely to be traded. The Pittsburgh Pirates have apparently reversed course, instead opting to keep their controllable starting pitcher and make a run next season. While this could prove to be a brutal mistake by Ben Cherington – one of many he has made in the Steel City – it also hurts their division rival.

What the Cubs can do if they miss on Mitch Keller

If Keller is truly unavailable like Heyman reported, then the Cubs can pivot to some of the remaining starting pitching options on the market. Their best bet would be to call the Miami Marlins, which are fielding offers for Sandy Alcantara and Edwin Cabrera. Alcantara has struggled to return to his Cy Young form since undergoing Tommy John surgery. Cabrera is the safer option, as he is under contract beyond this season and has thrown like a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher.