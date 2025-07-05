Cardinals have one clear path to escape Miles Mikolas nightmare

After a reasonably solid start to his 10th MLB season, St. Louis Cardinals veteran Miles Mikolas has all too predictably hit a wall. The 36-year-old gave up 10 hits and eight earned runs in six innings in Friday's 11-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. That is just the latest in a string of disappointments for the former All-Star.

Again, this was way too predictable. Mikolas was already showing clear signs of decline last season. St. Louis' inability to get younger, particularly on the mound, serves as a major indictment on John Mozeliak, Chaim Bloom and the front office. So much was made of St. Louis adopting a supposedly long-term viewpoint last offseason, and yet here we are with Mikolas trudging his way through his 17th start of the campaign.

Over his last five outings, Mikolas has coughed up 24 earned runs in 26 innings. That is not a sustainable output. The Cardinals are still five games above .500 and within striking distance of Chicago atop the division. At worst, the Cards have the feel of a Wild Card team. But that will require an upgrade (or several) before the July 31 trade deadline.

Cardinals need to trade for Miles Mikolas' replacement before July 31

This isn't exactly a revolutionary idea, but the Cardinals have committed to contention — or some level of success — with an expensive, veteran roster. As such, they might as well lean in and search for upgrades at the trade deadline.

There is always a robust market for starting pitching at the deadline. Mozeliak needs to be careful about not mortgaging the future, as St. Louis' farm system is already lagging behind most organizations leaguewide. But the right rental could deliver substantial results without bankrupting the Cards' asset stores.

As for who the Cardinals should pursue, ESPN's David Schoenfield has a name in mind.

MLB insider pegs Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly as ideal Cardinals trade target

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Merrill Kelly enters the final year of his contract posting career-best numbers. He has a 3.55 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, tossing 103 strikeouts in 104.0 innings. While he lacks elite swing-and-miss stuff, Kelly has incredible control and poise on the mound and he consistently gets tough outs. Moreover, there is a strong track record of production in October, when the Cardinals hope they're still playing.

"The Cardinals continue to exceed expectations, and Kelly's $7 million contract would be especially attractive to them -- or any team looking for a starter at an affordable rate, for that matter," writes Schoenfield. "As for the need: The Cardinals rank in the middle of the pack in the majors in rotation ERA, but Erick Fedde, Andre Pallante and Miles Mikolas are averaging fewer than 6.5 strikeouts per nine. (St. Louis is 26th in rotation strikeout rate.) Kelly would give them a better strikeout pitcher to go alongside Sonny Gray to head a potential playoff rotation."

Simply put, the Cards need someone who can miss bats and avoid untimely blowups. Kelly generally fits the bill. He's not exactly an infusion of youth at 36 years old, but he's a cheap half-season rental at $7 million. Even if he's only around for a few months, Kelly has the goods necessary to meaningfully impact St. Louis' postseason outlook and deliver a few key wins in the chill of autumn.

A decent strikeout pitcher who is durable and experienced in high-stakes environments is what the Cardinals need right now.