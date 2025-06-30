Matching 4 MLB contenders with their ideal trade deadline partner

The MLB trade deadline is one month away, meaning MLB fans are very close to seeing chaos unfold. We've already seen a superstar, Rafael Devers, get traded out of nowhere, setting the stage for what should be an entertaining trade deadline.

While only a few teams right now are clear-cut sellers, there's a good chance more teams will enter the mix as they realize a postseason berth is more of a pipe dream than anything.

It's impossible to predict exactly what will happen given the madness that always unfolds around deadline day, but educated guesses when it comes to creating trade partners can be made.

Chicago Cubs

Perfect Trade Deadline Partner: Arizona Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs have been one of the National League's best teams all season long, but that does not mean their roster is flawless. They have two substantial weaknesses that a team like the Arizona Diamondbacks can help solve.

First and foremost, the Cubs need a third baseman. Chicago hoped that top prospect Matt Shaw would take the spot and run with it, but he has yet to do so. Shaw has shown good things at times, but overall, has a .617 OPS and has been worth 0.3 fWAR. Cubs third basemen as a whole have a 61 WRC+, tying them for second-to-last in the majors, and have been worth -0.3 fWAR, tied for the worst mark in the league. A guy like Eugenio Suarez, who has hit 25 home runs, can lengthen their lineup, and has experience in the NL Central, feels like a perfect fit.

In addition to Suarez, the Cubs can ask about both Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen, two starting pitchers on expiring deals. With Justin Steele out for the season, the Cubs could definitely use another frontline arm to insert in their rotation behind Shota Imanaga. Both Kelly and Gallen would be ideal fits.

The Diamondbacks don't want to sell as of now, but with the injuries they're dealing with, it'd behoove them to go in that direction once the deadline rolls around. Many contenders will want to do business with them, but the Cubs might have the most prospect capital to offer, making them the best fit to do business with Arizona.

Philadelphia Phillies

Perfect Trade Deadline Partner: Baltimore Orioles

Like the Cubs, the Philadelphia Phillies lead their division, but are a team with very clear flaws. For them, the Baltimore Orioles, a familiar trade partner, figure to be the best fit when it comes to addressing their holes.

The Phillies could use an upgrade in their outfield, and Cedric Mullins would give them that. Admittedly, he's had a horrific month of June, but he's always been a streaky hitter. A change of scenery, going from a last-place team to a first-place team, could help him get going again. Even with his slump, he's a far better option than both Brandon Marsh and Max Kepler who occupy two outfield spots on most nights.

In addition to their need in the outfield, the Phillies desperately need some bullpen help. The odds of them re-acquiring one of Seranthony Dominguez or Gregory Soto are probably low, but the Orioles have Felix Bautista, Keegan Akin, and Bryan Baker to dangle. I wouldn't even hate the Phillies buying incredibly low on Yennier Cano. With Jose Alvarado unable to appear in the postseason following his PED suspension and the rest of the bullpen leaving a lot to be desired, the Phillies acquiring at least one reliever is imperative.

The Orioles might not want to sell, especially since they've played better since firing Brandon Hyde, but it's important for them to accept their reality. The odds of them making the postseason are slim, and the odds of them going on a deep October run are even slimmer. Trade what you can now and reset for 2026.

New York Mets

Perfect Trade Deadline Partner: Boston Red Sox

The New York Mets are a major mess right now, but they're still in a prime position to be trade deadline buyers. With needs all over their roster, they should call the Boston Red Sox around the trade deadline.

The starting rotation has struggled, but with Sean Manaea on the verge of making his season debut and Kodai Senga not expected to miss too much time with his injury, the rotation should improve in the not-too-distant future. As for the bullpen and lineup, well, that's where the Red Sox come in.

The Mets lost both of their left-handed relievers, A.J. Minter and Danny Young, to season-ending injuries in the matter of days and have struggled to find a replacement ever since. Brooks Raley is on a rehab assignment, but with him having been sidelined for a year after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, the Mets should acquire another left-handed reliever. Aroldis Chapman is having an unbelievable year with the Red Sox and would give the Mets a reliable late-game arm to put in just about any situation.

As for the lineup, while acquiring Alex Bregman would be nice, the odds of that happening are incredibly slim. A Jarren Duran trade, however, would make a lot more sense. The Mets could use another bat to lengthen their lineup, and their center fielders have an 83 WRC+, good for 21st in the league. Duran would be a major upgrade, and while he hasn't played center field this season, he's been quite valuable at that position in the past.

The Red Sox are not out of the postseason race yet, but with how they've played, especially since trading away Rafael Devers, selling should be something Craig Breslow considers. Chapman is on an expiring contract, and Duran is expendable given the team's glut of outfielders.

New York Yankees

Perfect Trade Deadline Partner: Colorado Rockies

As they are every year, the New York Yankees figure to be aggressive trade deadline buyers. Doing a deal with the clearest deadline seller, the Colorado Rockies, would make a lot of sense. The Rockies might be historically bad, but they have a couple of really nice fits for New York.

First, Jake Bird will be a reliever every contender asks about, and rightfully so. He has multiple years of control, can work multiple innings in any given outing, and has a 2.68 ERA in 36 appearances despite pitching half the time at Coors Field for the worst team in the league. The Yankees could use another reliever, and Bird, paired with Matt Blake, should have a ton of success in the Bronx.

Additionally, the Yankees can pursue Ryan McMahon to fill the third base hole that's been prevalent all season long. McMahon's season-long numbers are far from stellar, but since his brutal April, he has hit 10 home runs with an .832 OPS in 53 games. His left-handed bat would be a good fit with the short porch, and he happens to be an excellent defender as well.

The Rockies might end up being the Rockies and not take advantage of a seller's market, but trading guys who have performed pretty well this season, like McMahon and Bird, would help them rebuild. Hopefully, the Rockies do the right thing this time around.