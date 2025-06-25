Red Sox shouldn't buy what Scott Boras is selling about Alex Bregman

Boston Red Sox fans want Alex Bregman to remain with the team long-term, and his agent, Scott Boras, says that his client is open to that reality. As exciting as that sounds, it's hard to believe those words coming from Boras.

"I always tell the team -- and Alex directs me to tell them -- we're always open to any conversation," Boras told The Boston Globe on Tuesday. "Any player who plays well somewhere, it's something that's important for the team and important for the player. It's an additive."

Boras made it clear that Bregman is open to any sort of extension conversation. This is noteworthy since Bregman can opt out of his three-year, $120 million deal this offseason if he chooses. Again, while this sounds exciting, Red Sox fans shouldn't buy what Boras is selling.

Scott Boras likes things done his way

Scott Boras is widely considered the best MLB agent, and there's a reason for that. He has a method to his madness, and rarely does he ever waver. Boras wants his clients to test their value on the open market, not accept in-season extensions. For the most part, that strategy has worked out for him and his clients. Why would anything different occur with Bregman?

Prior to his injury, Bregman was in the midst of an outstanding season, slashing .299/.385/.553 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 51 games. Last offseason, Bregman entered free agency coming off arguably his worst season. This time around, Bregman was in the midst of one of his best. Assuming he comes back from his injury sometime soon and continues to crush the baseball, why would he not want to test his value on the open market? Chances are, coming off an outstanding year, teams would be more willing to give him the long-term deal he covets.

It doesn't serve the player right to suggest he'd never entertain an extension, but Boras saying he's "open to conversations" does not mean he's overly interested in discussing an extension.

Red Sox should still like their chances of re-signing Alex Bregman

While an extension for Bregman doesn't feel likely, the Red Sox should still like their chances when it comes to re-signing him this winter. If Bregman opts out of his contract, his free agency will come down to money, and the Red Sox, especially after trading Rafael Devers, will have tons of it available.

Boston has no excuse but to be the highest bidder for Bregman, a player who has proven to be a perfect fit in Beantown both on and off the field. Plus, if the Red Sox are a close second, there's always the chance Bregman will force his way back, much like he did over last winter when he spurned the Detroit Tigers.

"They're at a time in their life where things are really great," Boras said of Bregman and his family. "Playing in Boston is something they really enjoy, and the community has been wonderful to them."

Boras makes it clear that Bregman and his family have enjoyed playing with the team and in the city. By all indications, he'd be open to staying; he just wants to make sure he's getting every cent possible. His odds of getting paid fairly will increase when all 30 teams can bid for his services.

There's reason to believe Bregman will end up in Boston long-term, but a deal almost certainly won't happen until the offseason.