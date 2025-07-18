Cardinals new regime quietly has the perfect excuse to fire Oli Marmol

There is no easy way out for Oli Marmol. The St. Louis Cardinals have over-achieved this season thanks in large part to Marmol's patient mentality. He has resisted the urge to call out players in front of the media despite plenty of mistakes that might warrant such treatment. Marmol has kept a cool head, something he hasn't done in the past, and it's clearly paid off. However, an incoming regime change should have Marmol nervous, even if the Cardinals reach the postseason this October.

Just as Marmol was hired after Mike Shildt took the Cardinals to the postseason, the former could suffer the same fate, but under different circumstances. I am not a Marmol defender – the man has plenty of flaws that I have written plenty about – however, it's tough to deny that he's done a good job so far this season. St. Louis was expected to take a step back. Their front office actively mentioned as much this past winter but exceeded expectations.

Cardinals front office could fire Oli Marmol this offseason

Yet, just as the Cardinals trade deadline plans are anyone's guess, so is their direction moving forward. This is thanks to the gridlock between John Mozeliak and Chaim Bloom. The two men have no animosity between one another, but Mozeliak is unlikely to make any decisions Bloom doesn't sign off on, or moves that impact the Cardinals beyond this season. That leaves little breathing room.

So, the Cardinals can trade the likes of Nolan Arenado and perhaps Ryan Helsley. Yet, Brendan Donovan is off-limits, as Bloom will want to make that decision himself. Donovan made the All-Star Game for the Cardinals and was the only National League player with two hits. That ought to mean something.

Executives typically treat every stop along the way differently. Ultimately, they answer to ownership, and the DeWitt family hasn't been shy about their intent to decrease payroll over the next few years. Despite the Cards success this season, ownership does not believe this team is a serious contender as currently constructed, and they're not wrong. However, their solution is frustrating.

Oli Marmol doesn't fit the Cardinals long-term vision

That is where Marmol comes in. Do the Cardinals believe him to be the right man to lead a young team moving forward? Sure, Marmol has exceeded expectations in 2025, but the Cardinals still have some leaders in the locker room, such as Arenado, Miles Mikolas and more. Can Marmol sustain the same positive clubhouse vibes if those veteran leaders are sent elsewhere? It's an unfair expectation to place on Marmol, but could be the expectation moving forward.

Bloom is known for making large, albeit alienating moves in Boston that ownership pushed him towards. If he wants to succeed in St. Louis, he needs to find the right balance. It's unclear which side Marmol falls on.