Chris Sale's rehab start creates uncomfortable headache for the Braves

The Atlanta Braves can't wait to wash themselves of the 2025 season as a whole. The campaign got off to a brutal start thanks to a myriad of starting pitching injuries, and the team hasn't recovered since. The current rotation features Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, Erick Fedde, Carlos Carrasco, Joey Wentz and Hurston Waldrep. Only one of those pitchers was in the rotation on Opening Day. Chris Sale, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, has been out for the better part of two months.

Sale could still return to the Braves rotation this season. There is some controversy behind this decision, as Atlanta will not make the playoffs. There's little benefit, and a lot of risk, in having Sale throw meaningful innings down the stretch coming off an injury. Sale is still recovering from a fractured rib cage, though he did make a rehab start in Gwinnett earlier this week.

Takeaways from Chris Sale's rehab start in Gwinnett

Sale threw just 40 pitches in his rehab start in Gwinnett this week. Braves manager Brian Snitker has noted that Sale won't be called back up to the big leagues until he reaches the 75-pitch mark at a minimum. Sale's initial goal during his first start was to reach 50 pitches, but the left-hander was laboring by the end of his start. In two innings of work, he gave up three hits and one earned run. Sale also walked two batters, struggling with his control.

Needless to say, the Braves are going to need to see more from Sale in terms of consistency and swing-and-miss stuff before he returns to the major leagues, which leads us to our next question.

Should the Braves shut Chris Sale down for the season?

This is the question the Braves front office has surely asked themselves during Sale's rehab process. While it would be great for Atlanta – and Sale in particular – to finish the season strong, is it worth risking a 36-year-old pitcher's long-term health in the process? Sale isn't exactly the most durable of assets. From 2020-22, Sale didn't start more than 9 games. He's been able to work his way back through hard work and a bit of luck, but in Atlanta he's undoubtedly been one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Sale is under contract through at least the 2026 season. If the Braves want next year to be a good one for their ace and the rotation as a whole, they may have to come to an unfortunate realization. Forfeiting a few Sale starts this season is in their best interest.