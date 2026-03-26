Cincinnati Reds Opening Day parade route: Everything fans need to know

It was Sparky Anderson who declared Opening Day a holiday in Cincinnati, and that statement's held up since 1970. It's why the Reds traditionally start their season at home, and not just with your typical nine innings, but a parade as well. But like any celebration – whether it be the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade or your latest Super Bowl fanfare – there are rules and a route to follow. That's where FanSided has you covered.

What Time Does the Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Parade Start?

Thursday, March 26

12pm ET

The The 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will take place on Thursday close noon. By now, the tradition has become so well-known that it is on the bucket list of most baseball fans to visit Great American Ballpark on Opening Day. This year, over 100,000 fans are expected in Cincinnati for the parade alone.

On Opening Day, baseball comes first, the fans come second and the Reds a distant third. While most fans in attendance for the Reds first game of the season against the Boston Red Sox will be rooting for the team with a 'C' on its cap, Thursday serves as a celebration of the game itself, and the triumphant return of spring. And this season, the parade is going to be bigger and better than ever.

“It feels like the day before Christmas for sure. We’re really, really excited,” said Erin Matulis. “A lot more floats than we’ve had in previous years, so we’re really excited about that."

Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Parade Route Map and Road Closures

Cincinnati Reds Opening Day parade | Findlay Market Parade route

The route itself is 1.4 miles, starting at Findlay Market on Race Street. It will then go all the way down Race Street to Fifth Street and make a left towards Taft Theatre. Starting at 8am ET, the following streets will be closed for the parade:

Race Street – closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

– closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street Elm Street - closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

- closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street Findlay Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

- closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street Elder Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

- closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street Green Street - closed between Vine Street and Logan Street

- closed between Vine Street and Logan Street Henry Street - closed between Race Street and Dunlap Street

- closed between Race Street and Dunlap Street Dunlap Street - closed between Findlay Street and McMicken Street

- closed between Findlay Street and McMicken Street Logan Street - closed between Liberty Street and Findlay Street

At 11:15am ET, police will close these roads, as well, to make way for the floats.

Liberty Street - closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway

- closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway Central Parkway - closed between Vine Street and Elm Street

- closed between Vine Street and Elm Street Race Street - closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street

- closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street Fifth Street - closed between Central Avenue and Sentinel Street

- closed between Central Avenue and Sentinel Street Fifteenth Street - closed between Republic Street and Elm Street

- closed between Republic Street and Elm Street Fourteenth Street - closed between Elm Street and Republic Street

- closed between Elm Street and Republic Street Thirteenth Street - closed between Race Street and Vine Street

- closed between Race Street and Vine Street Twelfth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

- closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Court Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

– closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Ninth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

– closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Eighth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

– closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Seventh Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

– closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Sixth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

- closed between Elm Street and Vine Street Vine Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

– closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Walnut Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

– closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Main Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Sycamore Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Broadway Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

History of the Reds Opening Day parade

2026 is the 107th edition of the Opening Day Parade. No other city has such a celebration, and the parade seems to grow every year. This season, the Findlay Market Parade will feature 17 marching bands, 12 musical groups and two opera-related performances – that's over 148 performances of some variety. And, of course, that should include at least three floats full of Reds players.

“No other city in the entire country has an Opening Day like we have,” Findlay Market Parade Chair Neil Luken says. “We have crowds of 100,000 people that come out to see this parade. It’s just grown into this phenomenon.”

There really is nothing like Opening Day in Cincinnati. What started in 1920 as a local tradition has become a global phenomenon.