The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions, which means there's only one thing left to do: celebrate. The Seahawks defense dominated the Patriots en route to the franchise's second Lombardi trophy. As the team returns to the Emerald City, a party awaits them.

Seahawks fans are eager to toast their champion. Seattle's surprising emergence as the NFL's best team was not a predictable one. Sam Darnold signed in free agency after struggling down the stretch for his previous team, the Minnesota Vikings. A retread quarterback paired with a defensive-minded head coach and one of the best defenses in the NFL was more than enough. They'll all be on display in Seattle this Wednesday, when fans can meet their heroes along the parade route.

When is the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl parade?

When: Feb. 11, 2025

Time: 11am PT

Where: 4th Avenue and Washington St.

We have to start with the most basic of details. The Super Bowl parade will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 11 starting at 11am. Yes, that's a lot of 11's to a remember for the 12's, as the Seahawks fanbase is proudly known as.

The Seahawks last Super Bowl parade took place in 2014 after the team won its first Lombardi. To this day, the event remains one of the largest public spectacles in city history. The 2026 Super Bowl parade may rival it, as this hungry fanbase got revenge on the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, the team that beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl 59.

Seahawks Super Bowl parade route: Everything to know

Parade start: 4th Avenue and Washington St

Parade end: 4th Avenye and Cedar St

The Seahawks Super Bowl parade starts right outside of Lumen Field at 4th Avenue and Washington St. It ends at 4th Avenue and Cedar St. That should be easy enough for 12's to remember. The entire route is outlined below by the Seahawks franchise to ensure everyone's safety.

Seahawks parade route | Seattle Seahawks

Organizers have encouraged fans to line up anywhere along the parade route. However, fans should arrive long before the 10am trophy presentation or 11am parade in order to secure their spot. There are expected to be significant travel delays due to road closures and pedestrian foot traffic. While the light rail offers an easy way to 4th Avenue, many of the city busses will use alternate routes as to not interfere with the parade.

Weather for Seahawks Super Bowl parade

Thankfully for thousands of Seahawks fans expected to make the journey to downtown Seattle for the parade, the weather will be kind for a change. Winters in the Emerald City feature plenty of cold rain. On Wednesday, 12's can expect daytime highs in the 50's, with nighttime lows in the 30's. And the best part? Clear skies. While it's cold in Seattle to begin with week, high pressure is expected to push that front out by midweek.

Day Temperature Rain? Monday 50 Yes Tuesday 54 Partly cloudy Wednesday 52 Partly cloudy

How to watch the Seahawks Super Bowl parade

The Seahawks Super Bowl parade is available locally on KING5 on your television. If you're from out of town or just curious, you should be able to stream the parade on the King 5 streaming app. Here are some basic instructions, per the network's official website:

Turn on your TV and open your TV’s app store

Search for your KING 5 using your remote.

Select the app from the search results.

Choose “Download” or “Install.”

Once it’s installed, open the app and start watching.

The parade is also likely to be made available nationally, at least in select highlight snippets, via ESPN and NFL Network, per the usual standard.