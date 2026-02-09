These Seahawks won't be back after winning Super Bowl LX

Fittingly, the Seattle Seahawks' defense ruled the day in Super Bowl LX, burying Drake Maye and the New England Patriots O-line six feet deep. There was zero breathing room all night for New England. Mike Macdonald wins his first ring at 38 years old. This is a special, special team.

The Seahawks will face several challenges this offseason, however, with key pieces like Kenneth Walker III and Boye Mafe hitting free agency. There is newfound pressure to build a sustainable winner around Sam Darnold now. Seattle has a deep roster and plenty of avenues to future success, but these players (and coaches) could end up elsewhere as the front office navigates a chaotic spring.

OL Josh Jones

Seattle Seahawks guard Josh Jones | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Josh Jones started three games this season when Charles Cross got hurt, and he did an admirable job, but the former third-round pick feels like one of the easier free agent decisions on the docket for Seattle.

The offensive line has done a solid enough job this season, but it's an area where the Seahawks can aim to improve through free agency and the draft. Jones is solid, but nothing more, and there will be other teams more in need of his presence as a depth piece. Cross is still the left tackle of choice in Seattle. Seattle is Jones' third team in as many seasons. Expect that trend to continue in 2026.

OLB Uchenna Nwosu

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Uchenna Nwosu started 11 of 16 appearances for Seattle this season, logging seven sacks, 15 QB hits and 35 tackles. It was a resounding resurgance after missing 11 games each in 2023 and 2024. Nwosu is a fiery competitor and a valuable cog in Seattle's defensive machine coming off the edge, but the health situation feels tenuous at best right now.

As he approaches his 30th birthday, Nwosu is a potential cut candidate for Seattle. It's simple logic. The Seahawks have a deep bench of edge rushers, with former second-round picks Derick Hall, Boye Mafe and others behind Nwosu on the depth chart, waiting for their moment in the sun.

His cap hit will jump from $11.8 million to $20.7 million in 2026 if Seattle decides to keep him around. Nwosu is a valued presence on and off the field for the Seahawks, but financial ramifications could lead Seattle to bet against his aging curve and look elsewhere internally or in free agency. The Seahawks can cut their cap obligation in half by letting Nwosu walk.

WR Cooper Kupp

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Ever since his historic 1,947-yard campaign in 2021, Kupp's availability and production have been on a sharp decline. His first season in Seattle was a resounding success. Kupp is a locker room favorite, valued for his leadership as much as his on-field contributions. While no longer a WR1, Kupp is an important safety valve for Sam Darnold and a trusted fixture for OC Klint Kubiak.

That said, Kupp's cap hit jumps from $9.3 million to $17.5 million next season. His 593 receiving yards this season were a career low. The 32-year-old has hit the twilight stage, even if Kupp's IQ and veteran wisdom could extend his career for many years beyond his peak.

The Seahawks can save north of $9 million by letting Kupp walk, which could be used to re-sign Rashid Shaheed and/or to seek a more spritely replacements in free agency. There's a hometown element, and Kupp probably doesn't want to leave, but it's a tough business decision for Seattle's front office. Kupp could return value as a trade candidate, perhaps, if the Seahawks prefer that route.

CB Riq Woolen

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Riq Woolen snatched six interceptions as a rookie, but he has since hit turbulent waters in Seattle. Woolen only started in seven of 16 appearances for the Seahawks this season, with his role tapering off over the second half. His name was hot in the rumor mill around the trade deadline for a reason. Now, as a free agent, his departure feels almost guaranteed.

Only 26, Woolen has ample gas left in the tank. He could be an excellent value add for another team. That said, he's not a schematic fit in Mike Macdonald's defense, the success of which has made Woolen expendable. He's stuck behind Josh Jobe on the depth chart. If Seattle only brings one back, it will almost certainly be the latter.

Woolen has serious pedigree as a former Pro Bowl corner with 12 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons. The volume of expected external interest should quickly drive his price out of Seattle's comfort zone. Sunday was his final game as a Seahawk.

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Demarcus Lawrence | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

DeMarcus Lawrence landed in Seattle after more than a decade with the Cowboys. The results were quite positive, as Lawrence posted 6.0 sacks and 20 QB hits in 16 starts to earn his fifth Pro Bowl nod. The Seahawks value his leadership and could be persuaded to bring him back accordingly.

That said, football is a business at the end of the day, and Seattle's wealth of pass-rushers leaves the front office with a difficult choice to make. Cutting Lawrence would save the Seahawks almost $8 million, which can be allocated toward building a younger, more sustainable group. At 33, Lawrence is already beginning to see a decline in usage. Plus, he's a year removed from missing 13 games.

Seattle has the cap space and the internal pipeline necessary to replace Lawrence and be better off for it. The veteran has earned the respect of everyone in the organization, but his future is far from guaranteed.

OC Klint Kubiak

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak, 38, is in the Super Bowl in just his third season as an NFL offensive coordinator. He earned significant praise for his work in New Orleans a year ago, but found himself in need of employment after Kellen Moore took over the Saints' playcalling duties. Kubiak couldn't have asked for a better setup than Seattle.

The Sam Darnold signing felt risky at the time, but it has worked like a charm, with Kubiak's schematic inventions a major reason why. Defense was the driving force behind Seattle's Super Bowl run, but Darnold put together his best individual season to date and exorcised his postseason demons under Kubiak. That is not a coincidence.

All signs point to Kubiak signing a contract to become the Las Vegas Raiders' next head coach as soon as the Super Bowl ends, whether the Hawks come out on top or not. He will coach projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza and attempt to lift Vegas out of NFL purgatory. It's a great move for the Raiders and an unfortunate blow for Seattle.