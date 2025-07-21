Clayton Kershaw’s meltdown after Dodgers sweep is incredible hater fuel

The Los Angeles Dodgers do not get swept very often. In fact, the Dodgers superteam was constructed to combat any prolonged losing streak, but over the course of a 162-game season each and every roster much take its lumps. This is especially true for Los Angeles, as they have a number of key rotation and bullpen assets recovering from injury as of this writing. Once the Dodgers are at full strength, they will not be easy to beat. For now, they are vulnerable, and starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is not taking it well.

The Dodgers had three errors behind Kershaw, which surely didn't help matters. Despite giving up three runs total in less than five innings of work, only one of those was earned. This was Kershaw's first start since the All-Star Break. When the Dodgers star was taken out of the game prior to the end of the fifth inning, he was visibly frustrated in the dugout and even threw his glove in a rare display of on-field emotion from the future Hall of Famer.

We haven't seen this side of Clayton Kershaw in a long time



His defense broke him today pic.twitter.com/Qm4XHOoI3V — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) July 20, 2025

Dodgers sweep at hands of Brewers could've been a lot worse

Ultimately, the Dodgers were lucky to escape the Brewers series relatively unscathed. While Los Angeles remains atop the NL West, Freddie Freeman suffered what looked to be a troubling injury in the moment, but thankfully an MRI proved differently.

"That one, I held my breath. I think we all did," Roberts said. "When you're scuffling, and to potentially lose a guy for four to six weeks, is obviously very scary. But exhale, sigh of relief after hearing that it was negative. To lose him longer would've been really tough to overcome. We dodged a bullet there."

Clayton Kershaw's frustration with Dodgers continued postgame

Kershaw was asked postgame about his dugout tantrum, and it didn't go well. The Dodgers star didn't want to take questions on the matter and ended his press conference early, suggesting he would say something he regrets if he got in front of a microphone at that very moment.

Clayton Kershaw was not happy after the Dodgers were swept by Milwaukee



“I don’t have much to say. I’m going to get myself in trouble so let’s just call it.” pic.twitter.com/N7Lc0pS1Q7 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 20, 2025

To be frank, this isn't the kind of behavior we've come to expect from Kershaw, who is usually the quiet, reserved type in the Dodgers clubhouse. When asked to be a leader, Kershaw does so by example, rather than making a scene to the media.

For those who dislike the Dodgers and what they stand for, this may be a crack in the armour. Los Angeles remains the obvious favorite to win the National League and the World Series at that, but if they cannot handle the adversity that comes with a simple season sweep, it could be a shorter postseason than expected.