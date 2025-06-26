Dave Roberts tempts Dodgers fate with controversial Clayton Kershaw call

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is closing in on 3,000 career strikeouts. Kershaw is an ace and an icon, specifically with the Dodgers. He deserves a call from Cooperstown when his time comes, but he is also still contributing to a contending team. This is why Dodgers manager Dave Roberts warned fans that Kershaw's chance at history was likely come at home.

Kershaw was just three strikeouts short of reaching 3,000 against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. He was taken out after just 71 pitches, leaving some Dodgers fans to wonder if they were tempting with fate. The Dodgers will likely defeat the Rockies on Thursday – and in general any time they play – but removing a starting pitcher early without cause is always an odd choice. Kershaw has been around for quite some time. He is no rookie on a pitch count.

While the Dodgers would prefer Kershaw stay healthy long term, they have more important things to worry about, as well, such as the productivity of two-way star Shohei Ohtani, and the health of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell. Kershaw does not rank high on the list.

Could the Dodgers regret pulling Clayton Kershaw early?

Dodgers fans are thrilled Roberts pulled Kershaw when he did because fans will get a chance to watch him make history at home. Roberts even hinted at such a move prior to Kershaw's start.

"Actually, I would argue there would be a temptation of taking him out and letting him do it in front of the home fans. I'm still not going to force anything. I'm going to watch the game and make my decision accordingly," Roberts said before the contest.

Roberts knows his baseball history. Fans love to watch such moments in person. That is why Kershaw will get his chance to join the elite ranks of aces at Dodger Stadium.

Why Dave Roberts made the right move to pull Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers removing Kershaw when they did isn't just a smart decision from the standpoint of baseball history, but it also makes sense as Los Angeles aims to compete for the NL West and top overall record in the National League. Pitching depth is an issue with the Dodgers – and has been in past seasons due to injury – that is not going away. Thus, forcing the bullpen to take on more innings just to relieve Kershaw early admittedly comes with some risk.

That being said, Kershaw has given decades of his life to the Dodgers organization. Roberts can afford a couple of innings to repay the favor.