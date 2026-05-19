Colt Emerson's timely promotion puts these Mariners on the hot seat

Three current starters now face direct competition for their everyday roles as the team adjusts its lineup around the new addition.

The Seattle Mariners finally promoted their top prospect, infielder Colt Emerson, to the Majors on Sunday, hoping he'll provide a spark to a team that's underperformed expectations thus far. Emerson went hitless in two at-bats in his debut, but he did draw a walk and score a run.

Given his prospect status (No. 7 on FanSided's Top 100 list) and the fact that the Mariners have already given him an eight-year, $93 million extension, Emerson figures to have an everyday spot in Seattle's lineup moving forward. That means pressure is on these three Mariners, in particular, to perform.

2B Cole Young

Seattle Mariners infielder Cole Young | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Cole Young competed with Emerson in spring training and won a spot on Seattle's Opening Day roster, but while Emerson has played his way onto the active roster, Young might be playing his way off of it. He's been steady defensively at the keystone, but his bat has left a lot to be desired thus far.

Young is slashing .249/.323/.361 with three home runs and 26 RBI. He's swung the bat incredibly well with runners in scoring position and has been able to hold his own against lefties for the most part, but it's not like Young has been lighting the world on fire with his .684 OPS. Once Brendan Donovan comes off the IL, it would not be surprising to see Emerson stay at third base and Young lose his spot to Donovan at second.

SS J.P. Crawford

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

J.P. Crawford has done a lot more offensively than Young this season, slashing .216/.363/.374 with six home runs and 16 RBI thus far. He's been drawing a ton of walks while also displaying more power upside. The reason why he's on this list, though, comes down to his defense.

Crawford has been worth -6 Outs Above Average this season, good for 31st among 32 qualified shortstops. Since the start of the 2025 season, Crawford's -13 OAA is tied for last among 46 qualified shortstops. He has been one of, if not the, worst defender at the position for more than a year now, and I'm not sure that makes up for him being a tick above-average at the plate.

Once Donovan returns, the Mariners could play him at third base, move Emerson to shortstop and keep the more defensive-minded Young at second base. Emerson was called up to play third base, but a vast majority of his professional experience has come at shortstop. Knowing that Crawford is such a negative defensively and that he's set to hit free agency after the year, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Mariners bench him in favor of both Young and Emerson in their infield once Donovan is healthy.

OF Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Dominic Canzone | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Dominic Canzone is Seattle's primary DH against right-handed pitching, and if I'm being honest, he's done nothing to lose that job. Canzone has a .760 OPS overall and a .780 OPS against righties, both well above-average. Still, once Donovan returns from the IL, there's a path where he'd lose his job.

Batting Order Player Position 1 Brendan Donovan 3B 2 Cal Raleigh C 3 Julio Rodriguez CF 4 Josh Naylor 1B 5 Randy Arozarena LF 6 Luke Raley RF 7 J.P. Crawford DH 8 Cole Young 2B 9 Colt Emerson SS

Before the season, you'd think the Mariners would bench Luke Raley when they were fully healthy, but Raley has been arguably their best and most consistent hitter this season. Canzone should be in the lineup, but who of this group should be sat down with regularity? Benching Crawford takes away perhaps their best eye. Benching Young takes away arguably their best infield defender. Benching Emerson takes away their best rookie and a potential franchise cornerstone. Benching Raley means benching a .900 OPS guy.

An injury or a slump changes things, and I'm not here to say Canzone is a lock to lose his starting role. But if he's struggling by the time Donovan comes back, don't be surprised if the Mariners elect to use their versatility to run out lineups that don't include Canzone on many nights.

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