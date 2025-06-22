Creating a dream Home Run Derby field full of Ronald Acuña Jr.'s rivals

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. hasn't missed a beat since returning from a year-long absence due to a torn ACL. Through 25 games so far this season, he has a .382 average and 1.176 OPS with eight home runs in 89 at-bats. Those numbers will eventually come back to earth a little bit, but this is what Acuña is: He's the most entertaining offensive talent in MLB. Yeah, I'll say it.

Acuña has also agreed to put his talent on display at this year's All-Star festivities. It's unclear if Acuña can sneak into the actual game after such a late start to his season, but his production already outpaces several players who will probably make the National League roster. Even if he's not in the big game, however, Acuña told reporters he is down to participate in the Home Run Derby.

Ronald Acuña Jr. says he'll participate in the Home Run Derby if invited 👀 pic.twitter.com/L3kd7z6CSQ — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 21, 2025

This is tremendous news for baseball fans everywhere. The Home Run Derby is designed to entertain, which Acuña does awfully well. But it also gives MLB a chance to lean into the drama a bit. Acuña has plenty of rivals around the league. Let's design this eight-man field for maximum fun — and maximum tea, as the kids like to say. I don't even know if I'm using that right.

Dream National League Home Run Derby participants

• Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

The obvious. Put Ronnie on the big stage and let him mash. Few bats in MLB possess this much raw electricity. The Derby is often an inexact science, and not every major power hitter can translate his success to this setting, but Acuña has what it takes to get hot and take home the trophy. And maybe drop a few grenades in the process.

• Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

It's easy enough to load up on NL East rivals. Kyle Schwarber has 23 home runs and a .531 slugging percentage this season, turning up the heat in a contract year. He has been on this stage before, but never won it. And man, there isn't a more perfect swing for this setting. If Schwarber's pitcher can drop a few meatballs in the basket, watch out.

• Juan Soto, New York Mets

Juan Soto isn't really a Home Run Derby type of hitter, but the power is undeniable and again, we're looking for max intrigue. Soto will draw eyeballs, and it shan't be hard to find a Yankees rival to pit against him on the AL side (hint, hint). Soto might not be the Mets' best rep for this event in purely baseball terms — Pete Alonso is the real sheer-power heavyweight and Derby champion — but we can expect good results and plenty of dramatic spice.

• Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

I know we all want to see Shohei Ohtani here, and I'll concede that he probably has more broad appeal among MLB fans, but we are centering this around prime Ronald Acuña matchups. There was some, uh, bad blood between Acuña and Freeman during their shared tenure in Atlanta. At least that's how the media likes to portray it. Neither have seen eye to eye in the past, and letting them slug it out head-to-head on national TV would be a real draw for the sickos (and Braves fans).

Dream American League Home Run Derby participants

• Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Aaron Judge has enjoyed yet another historically dominant season at the plate for the Yankees. It has been a struggle of late for the New York offense, and it's fair to wonder if the Yankees have enough talent around Judge to actually mount another deep run in the playoffs. For our purposes, however, there isn't a clearer candidate for the AL Home Run Derby lineup.

• Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

The Big Dumper just became the first-ever catcher to hit 29-plus home runs before the All-Star break. He's on a meteoric pace, one we've never seen from a player at his position. Raleigh is lovable and easy to root for. He is also Judge's primary competition for the AL MVP award right now, so that alone gives us some drama to chew on.

• Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

This won't happen. The Angels definitely don't want it to happen. But Mike Trout has 12 home runs in just 49 games and 176 at-bats this season. He's still got it, and putting a legend of the game in the Home Run Derby is what the Home Run Derby is built for. Let Trout go out there, hit a few tanks and remind the baseball-viewing public that, when healthy, he's still one of MLB's most explosive hitters.

• Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals

This week, top Royals prospect Jac Caglianone turned his first-ever game with a home run into his first multi-home run game. He only has 15 MLB appearances and 59 at-bats to his name as of this writing, and Caglianone is still figuring out a few things about the highest level of professional competition. But anyone remotely familiar with his game knows he can hit bombs, and there's no reason to think he can't compete in this event. This is how you introduce fans to the next generation of stars. Just imagine the hype train if Caglianone shows up and holds his own against MLB bigwigs. God forbid if he wins.