Cubs’ 3 best third base trade deadline targets ranked by cost

The Chicago Cubs put a lot of trust in top prospect Matt Shaw to take over third base in 2025. The first-round pick out of Maryland ascended through the farm system in a couple of years and despite not playing third base regularly until 2024, Shaw was named the Opening Day starter at the hot corner.

While the Cubs publicly said they weren't handing him the job, there wasn't much competition in spring training either, as Shaw was even afforded the opportunity to start in Japan after only playing in six games because an oblique injury delayed his ramp up in camp. The expectations were high for the rookie, and unfortunately Shaw's bat has fallen well short of what the Cubs thought they were getting. As the trade deadline approaches, the Cubs have to be realistic and cannot count on Shaw being the every-day third baseman if they want to enter the 2025 postseason with an optimal roster to compete for a championship.

Third base has been a tough position to fill on the north side of Chicago since Kris Bryant was traded back in 2021. Christopher Morel was given a chance last year, but he never panned out defensively, cratered at the plate and was ultimately dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Isaac Paredes. Then, the Cubs flipped Paredes in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Astros for Kyle Tucker. That deal included 2024 first-rounder Cam Smith, who was coming up as a third baseman. The Cubs made minor acquisitions to fill out their bench last offseason, trading for Vidal Brujan, while also signing veterans Jon Berti and Justin Turner to one-year deals. The door was kicked wide open for Shaw at third base, and he hasn't taken advantage of the opportunity.

Shaw is currently slashing .200/.278/.283, with a 62 wRC+ in 230 plate appearances. His glove work has been exceptional at third base, recording five defensive runs saved in 61 games, but it hasn't come close to making up for his poor offensive output. The first few weeks in the majors were brutal for the 23-year-old and the Cubs optioned Shaw to Triple-A after he posted a .535 OPS through April 14. He returned a month later and appeared to have figured things out, recording an .879 OPS from May 19 through June 7.

Well, the last five weeks have been ugly for the Cubs' rookie. Following his home run on June 7, Shaw has slashed .118/.198/.153, a .351 OPS and 3 wRC+, ranking second worst among all MLB hitters during that span. This isn't an indictment on Shaw's future, but for the 2025 season the Cubs can't cross their fingers and hope he turns it around. The front office has to act and upgrade at the position before the trade deadline passes.

The Cubs can swing for the fences at third base, but even a smaller deal in the trade market can help out this season without any singular trade meaning Shaw's future will be compromised.

1. Eugenio Suarez

This is the most all-in move Jed Hoyer can make for the 2025 Cubs. Probably the top hitter on the trade market, which means he'll cost the most. Is getting another bat the top priority for this current roster? No. However, there's no doubt that adding Eugenio Suarez to replace Shaw at third base would significantly improve the overall offense. The Cubs' lineup is already deep with Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch all putting in monster seasons. Imagine if you drop in Suarez and his 40+ home run potential to that?

So far in 2025, Suarez has homered 29 times and has a career-best 137 wRC+ through 92 games. The right-handed slugger has a slash line of .249/.317/.556, the second most productive third baseman in MLB behind only Jose Ramirez entering the final weekend before the All-Star break.

Suarez also has a career 125 wRC+ against left-handed hitting and although those numbers are down in 2025 (114 wRC+ vs. LHP) he's been crushing them since June, going 8-for-28, with six home runs in 33 plate appearances.

At 46-48, the Arizona Diamondbacks are 10 games back in the NL West and five games out of the third Wild Card spot. The Cubs will be monitoring them closely because there's an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone, potentially making a bigger trade with the Diamondbacks that includes Suarez and one of their pending free agent starting pitchers.

The price could continue to rise if the Cubs get involved in a bidding war with their division rivals.

2. Willi Castro

The Minnesota Twins are seen as sellers at the upcoming trade deadline and utility man Willi Castro could be a great fit for the Cubs. The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent after 2025, won't cost an arm and a leg and has the positional versatility that would provide more flexibility in the final few months of the season for the Cubs.

Castro may not have the same allure as Suarez, but the switch-hitter is quietly putting up a strong year at the plate. In 71 games with the Twins, Castro has recorded a 124 wRC+, slashing .266/.359/.432, while starting at second base, third base, shortstop, right field, and left so far in 2025.

The Cubs definitely need an upgrade vs. left-handed pitching and Castro has been good against them this season. In 80 plate appearances vs. LHP, Castro has an .857 OPS, with a slash line of .288/.350/.507.

Even if the Cubs don't fully feel comfortable starting Castro every-day at third base he could easily fill in at other positions when guys are hitting a rough patch. Ian Happ going through an extended slump? No problem, Castro gets the start in left. Nico Hoerner has something bugging him and needs a day off? Cool, slide in Castro at second base. In a desperate scenario, Castro can even start in center field if needed.

A pending free agent, Castro is owed a total of $6.4 million this year. The Cubs would be on the hook for about $2.1 million if they acquired him at the deadline.

3. Amed Rosario

For Cubs fans who don't like the idea of giving up on Shaw in 2025, but also want to see another bat come in, then Amed Rosario could be an ideal trade target. The right-handed hitter is having a modestly successful season with the Washington Nationals, recording 109 wRC+, but in a platoon partnership the Cubs could maximize his value.

Rosario is currently hitting .305 against left-handed pitchers in 2025, posting a 133 wRC+ in 88 plate appearances. He's been fairly consistent against lefties since breaking into the big leagues in 2017, recording a career slash line of .298/.338/.463, 121 wRC+ in more than 1,000 trips to the plate vs. southpaws.

If the Cubs want a low-cost acquisition at the trade deadline to help out on offense, then Rosario fits the profile. The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Nationals and wouldn't cost the Cubs much in a trade. His addition likely wouldn't shut out Shaw from playing either, so the rookie would continue to get a chance to develop against MLB pitching, while Rosario would be utilized on a matchups-based schedule.

It can be an uncomfortable conversation to have and even tougher when the subject matter surrounds a homegrown prospect. But the Cubs have to do what's best for the team and right now that means looking for a better option at third base at the trade deadline. At this point, the cost should not inhibit the Cubs from making an upgrade regardless of how big the target is.