Cubs' dramatic win over the Dodgers was a serious World Series statement

The game highlighted a critical vulnerability for Los Angeles, suggesting that even a powerhouse team can be beaten when strategic weaknesses are exploited.

A clutch performance in the ninth inning showcased the depth and resilience of Chicago's lineup, which ranks among the top in runs scored and OPS.

The Chicago Cubs extended their winning streak to 10 games with a dramatic comeback victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, tying them at 17-9 overall.

The Chicago Cubs entered the year with seemingly as good a chance as anyone at dethroning the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason, and a performance like the one we saw on Friday is a big reason why. Chicago rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to win the game 6-4 thanks to Dansby Swanson's clutch ninth-inning home run, earning their 10th straight victory and tying the Dodgers at 17-9 overall.

DANSBY SWANSON FOR THE LEAD 😤



The @Cubs have come all the way back! pic.twitter.com/hr78P5FbzM — MLB (@MLB) April 25, 2026

Now, winning a game in April doesn't mean you'll do so in October, but games like this show why the Cubs are a force to be reckoned with in the NL.

Cubs lineup continues to rake

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman | William Liang-Imagn Images

The Cubs are a team built around a well-rounded lineup, and we saw this on full display on Friday. Seven of their starting nine position players had at least one hit, with the only ones who failed to record a hit, Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly, still holding OPS marks of at least .900. Alex Bregman hit his first home run in a while, Dansby Swanson homered and drove in four runs, and Nico Hoerner added onto his MVP-caliber start with another RBI.

Even guys who have gotten off to putrid starts this season, like Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong, reached base twice each. When this lineup is clicking, it runs nine deep with threats everywhere you turn.

The Cubs rank in the top three in runs scored and OPS, and they're in the top five in home runs. This is with several key pieces of the lineup not even peaking yet. They're incredibly tough to play against.

Cubs defense was on full display

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson | William Liang-Imagn Images

What makes the Cubs' position player group special is that while they can hit as well as anybody, this is probably the best defensive team in baseball. The Cubs lead the majors with 13 outs above average, and we saw why that is on Friday.

Dansby Swanson took a hit away with a diving catch. Nico Hoerner made back-to-back ridiculous plays, saving a run by himself. Even Seiya Suzuki, a player who spent much of last season as Chicago's primary DH, robbed a Kyle Tucker home run.

The Cubs are dealing with a ton of pitching injuries right now, but that hasn't mattered lately because of how sound this team is defensively. The Cubs have five Gold Glove winners (Swanson, Crow-Armstrong, Hoerner, Bregman, Happ) in their regular lineup, and even Busch is an above-average defender in his own right. Having an elite defensive team makes up for what the Cubs are lacking pitching-wise right now. Once they some of their key arms back, watch out.

Dodgers are not invincible, opening the door for the Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have been and still are the clear-cut World Series favorites, but this game is just the latest proof that, as good as they are, Los Angeles is not invincible. Not only are the Cubs really good, but the Dodgers are a team with one clear weakness.

Despite getting Emmet Sheehan's best start of the season, the bullpen continued to be a mess, allowing five runs in just 2.2 innings of work. The question of who you can trust from this Dodgers' bullpen needs to be asked.

The Dodgers spent a ton of money on Edwin Diaz in the offseason, only to see him struggle mightily to begin the year and then suffer an injury that'll keep him out until around the All-Star break at the earliest. The Dodgers spent a ton of money on Tanner Scott in the 2024 offseason, only to watch him have a miserable 2025 campaign, and while he's looked better this season, Friday showed that he's far from trustworthy in the ninth inning of close games.

Who else is there? Alex Vesia is usually reliable, but he's not a lockdown closer. Blake Treinen is not the dominant force he once was. Even if Roki Sasaki moves to the 'pen in October, there's no guarantee that he'll dominate in that role again.

The Dodgers' lineup is absurdly good, and their rotation is as good and deep as it gets, but their bullpen being as shaky as it is means that games aren't over until the 27th out is recorded. The Cubs proved that the Dodgers' bullpen, which ranks 21st in ERA, can blow any given game.

The best team doesn't always win. If the Cubs are able to exploit this clear Dodgers' weakness and play to their own capabilities, why can't this team do something special in October? This game sent a clear message.

More MLB news and analysis: