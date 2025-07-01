Cubs dream deadline acquisition keeps putting Matt Shaw on notice

The Chicago Cubs entered the 2025 MLB season hoping Matt Shaw would take the third base job and run with it, but that simply hasn't happened. Shaw was given the job out of spring training, but struggled so mightily to begin his MLB career to the point where he was demoted to Triple-A. He's looked better since his recall in mid-May, but overall, his play has still left a lot to be desired. His struggles make Eugenio Suarez's play really hard to ignore.

For the 11th time this month, the Arizona Diamondbacks' third baseman went deep. Suarez now has 26 home runs on the year, leads the NL with 69 RBI, and has an .894 OPS. To put it simply, he's been one of the best third basemen in the game this season.

As he continues to impress and Shaw continues to struggle, it's getting harder to ignore a potential trade deadline deal that'd send Suarez to the Windy City.

Eugenio Suarez is a perfect fit for the Cubs

If the Cubs decide they need a third baseman, it'd be hard for them to do better than Suarez, who has hit more home runs than any other primary third baseman this season and is tied with Jose Ramirez for the top WRC+ (142) among qualified players at the position.

Suarez is having arguably his most well-rounded offensive season, and has been one of the premier power hitters in the game, underratedly, for quite some time. In fact, since 2018, Suarez has led the majors with 234 home runs, averaging 30 round trippers per year. Finding that consistency is hard to do.

Not only has Suarez been a premier power hitter for quite some time, but he has seven years of experience in the NL Central with the Cincinnati Reds. He's played at Wrigley Field a ton, and the 16 home runs he's hit at that park are the most he's hit at any ballpark in which he hasn't played his home games.

Suarez sees the ball well at Wrigley, plays a position the Cubs should be looking to upgrade, and given his expiring contract status, Chicago won't have to send a ton to the Diamondbacks to acquire him.

An Eugenio Suarez trade would give the Cubs an opportunity to do the right thing with Matt Shaw

While acquiring Suarez would mean Shaw would almost certainly get sent down to Triple-A, it's hard to argue against that being best for his development. Shaw has talent, and has been better since his recall, but he's gone 7-for-48 (.146 BA) in his last 15 games, and his overall numbers leave a lot to be desired.

Sending him down now and replacing him with Suarez would give the Cubs their best chance to win right now, give Shaw a chance to gain more experience in Triple-A (only 59 career games at that level), and take all of the pressure off his shoulders until next season.

Suarez is on an expiring contract, so it's not as if Shaw won't have a chance to re-earn his third base job next season, when he might be more prepared to take it and run.

Again, this feels like a no-brainer. The Cubs would upgrade their roster tremendously for 2025, would give Shaw a chance to reset and improve in a low-pressure environment, and also, this would give Shaw a chance to be the team's third baseman next season. It's a win for everyone involved. As Suarez continues to rake and Shaw continues to struggle, it's something the Cubs should strongly consider.