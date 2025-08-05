Cubs fans are convinced Jed Hoyer got them damaged goods at the trade deadline

Not only did Jed Hoyer not meet expectations at the trade deadline, failing to add the impact pitcher his team desperately needed, but he also didn't add substantial depth for the rotation. And even worse, the one starter he did trade for is already on the IL: Michael Soroka tossed 31 pitches in two innings during his debut with the Chicago Cubs on Monday night and there's a good chance that's the only appearance the team will get out of its most notable deadline acquisition.

Craig Counsell ripped the off bandaid following the Cubs' 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Monday night. Soroka will be placed on the 15-day IL after experiencing discomfort in his right shoulder. The 28-year-old pitcher made 16 starts with the Washington Nationals before he was dealt to the Cubs for a pair of prospects. Cubs fans were irate over the underwhelming addition to the starting rotation, and now the Soroka move looks a million times worse because it appears as though Hoyer and the front office traded for a pitcher they should have suspected was an injury risk.

Signs point to Michael Soroka being damaged goods

The Nationals signed Soroka to a one-year, $9 million deal in the offseason and the righty made one start before he had to be placed on the IL because of a biceps strain in his pitching arm. That injury kept Soroka out of action until May 7, but all seemed good for the former All-Star pitcher upon his return.

Soroka's velocity was actually up from his previous career average as he was sitting in the 94-95mph range entering July. However, as the innings began to pile up, there was one noticeable trend in Soroka's starts: All of a sudden, he went from 94-95, to 93-94, to 90-91 mph with his heater in a matter of just a few starts.

On July 23, Soroka had an average fastball velocity of only 90.9 mph. On July 29, his final start with the Nationals, Soroka's average fastball velocity was 91.4mph. The Cubs traded for him on July 30. Prior to his debut with Chicago, there were already warning signs out in the public.

Michael Soroka might hit the IL soon.



Soroka averaged 94-95 on his fastball all season up until June 28, where it began to dip. In his last three starts he's averaged 91.7, 90.9, and 91.4.



He only reached 100 innings once in his career, in 2019.#BeHereForIt pic.twitter.com/Qlnzz4cpHs — Nate Roper (@NateRoper_) August 2, 2025

On Monday, Soroka revealed that he'd had an MRI prior to being traded to the Cubs. The results apparently came out clear, but it sure seems like this new shoulder injury is directly related to his velocity drop regardless of any previous tests.

Soroka said he felt that something was off after attempting to put something extra on his pitches in the second inning against the Reds.

Mike Soroka said he had an MRI before the trade. Was feeling fine. Then tonight: "Went to go put a little extra on a fastball and it grabbed me a little bit. And it didn't go away." — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 5, 2025

Jed Hoyer should have known better

It was painfully clear that the Cubs needed help in the starting rotation, and somehow Hoyer put his trust on a pitcher who hasn't come close to completing a full season since 2019.

Michael Soroka injury history

2018: 5 starts, 25.2 IP; two separate trips to IL because of shoulder inflammation

2019: 29 starts, 174.2 IP; season debut delayed until April 18 because of a trapezius strain

2020: 3 starts, 13.2 IP; torn Achilles

2021-22: 0 starts; Achilles setback,then second torn Achilles

2023: 24 total games between Minors and Majors; IL stint because of right forearm inflammation

2024: 25 games, 79.2 IP; stint on the IL because of right shoulder strain

2025: spent April on IL because of right biceps strain

Sure, you can call it bad luck, but looking back at his track record it's not really a surprise that Soroka is once again sidelined with an arm injury. The Cubs finally had a contending roster that needed a boost at the trade deadline and this was the best Hoyer could do. Unacceptable. Flat out malpractice.