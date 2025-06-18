Cubs fans should be breathing a sigh of relief after latest Pete Crow-Armstrong news

With Pete-Crow Armstrong amid a breakout season, it's no surprise that he is currently leading the polls in fan voting among National League center fielders for the 2025 All-Star Game. Destined for his first All-Star nod, Crow-Armstrong's power surge has also fueled speculation regarding MLB's Home Run Derby, to which he has shown little interest.

Pete Crow-Armstrong not interested in participating in 2025 Home Run derby, per @JesseRogersESPN. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 18, 2025

For baseball fans, it's disappointing news; PCA is among the most violent swingers in the sport, capable of breaking scoreboards at parks around the league. But for Chicago Cubs fans, this should bring a sigh of relief, as the Home Run Derby has been known to throw hitters into a slump. Adjusting your swing timing, while trying to pull everything to one side, can be detrimental once you get back to facing live pitching — especially for a youngster like Crow-Armstrong, who has never experienced the Derby and had to go back to a routine.

You never know how that may affect what you can do at the plate in a regular game. There have been multiple instances in the past where players participating in the Derby have declined in the second half. It doesn't always happen to everyone, but there is enough evidence to suggest that the Derby can hinder certain players — and given the season the Chicago Cubs are having, it's best not to take any risk.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the Discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Pete Crow-Armstrong doesn't need the Home Run Derby to solidify himself as a star

The Home Run Derby is always fun from a fan's perspective, but Crow-Armstrong is doing the right thing by not risking his team's success this year. The Cubs are currently in first place by a relatively large margin. Most of the team's success has come from their offense, where they have been at the top of the leaderboard in runs per game all season. Crow-Armstrong is the clear-cut best player on the team right now, and he also leads the National League in WAR.

Crow-Armstrong fixed his swing to help develop more power towards the end of the 2024 season. He holds his bat closer to his head, and his swing is at more of a 45-degree angle, allowing him to get to the ball easier while increasing launch angle and exit velocity.

Once you get into a rhythm that works for you and you start to see success in the Majors, you don't need to go putting on a show at All-Star weekend to get some oohs and aahs from the fans. Crow-Armstrong is a legitimate MVP candidate this season, and when you're performing at this level, there's no sense in taking any chances of hindering your production.