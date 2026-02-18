Cubs spring training schedule: 5 dates fans should circle on their calendars

The Chicago Cubs are all reported for spring training as they begin their pursuit of a World Series in 2026. It's been 10 years since their last one. That's not quite 108 years of waiting, but ownership has made it clear the latest drought has already been too long. Cubs fans too will be eager to see their squad gear up for the season. Whether you're heading out to Arizona or keeping tabs from home, let's look at some of the biggest games on the docket.

First, there's the matter of the Cactus League schedule. The Cubs will have more than a month of games both at Sloan Park and surrounding spring training facilities throughout Phoenix.

Those games will introduce fans to new players (like Edward Cabrera, one of the best trades of the offseason, and Alex Bregman, whose arrival raises hope to new heights). They'll also provide the answers to a slew of questions facing Chicago. Or at least, attempt to answer.

1. Cubs 1st spring training game (Feb. 20 vs. White Sox)

The Cubs start things off against the city rival White Sox. It's a home game for Chicago in the friendly confines of Sloan Park. There's nothing quite like the first taste of competitive baseball since October. With upwards of 15,000 fans in the stands, the atmosphere should be electric.

Last year, the Cubs set a new spring training record with attendance at 16,161 for their matchup with the Mariners in early March. I don't think the game against the White Sox on Feb. 20 will break that record. However, Chicago is consistently the leader in spring training attendance, so there will be a good crowd on hand.

Tickets are much more reasonable than regular season games, but they're not dirt cheap. General admission is $35 (with $4.50 in fees on MLB.com because of course there are fees.) That's the cost of seeing Bregman, Pete Crow-Armstrong and all the rest in person.

Action will begin at 2:05 p.m. CT, which is 1:05 p.m. in Arizona.

2. Eyes on J-Ram (Feb. 27 vs. Guardians)

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

There's more incentive than ever to get in to see the first week of games because players will be leaving for the World Baseball Classic at the beginning of March. Of course, that might not be a consideration for Guardians star Jose Ramirez, who won't be with the Dominican Republic for at least the first week of the WBC. Either way, Cubs fans can get their eyes on Ramirez when they host Cleveland on Feb. 27.

The seven-time All-Star is one of baseball's most consistent offensive weapons. In 2025, he posted his second 30-30 season in a row, smashing 30 home runs and stealing 44 bases. Simply put, he's a must-watch player. The reality is, Cubs fans won't get many opportunities to see Ramirez and the Guardians this year. The series between the two clubs is going to be in Cleveland. So unless you plan to head to Ohio, spring training is the best chance to see him in person.

3. WBC Showdown (Mar. 3 vs. Italy)

Fans who aren't planning to head to Texas or Miami (or San Juan or Tokyo) can still get a look at WBC teams. That's all thanks to spring training matchups with teams as they ramp up to the tournament. The Cubs are taking on Italy on Mar. 3.

Italy isn't a favorite, but they're one of those teams with the ability to make a splash. They have their share of MLB stars on the roster like first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals), catcher Kyle Teel (White Sox) and outfielders Jac Caglianone (Royals), Dominic Canzone (Mariners) and Jakob Marsee (Marlins). The pitching staff includes righties Aaron Nola (Phillies) and Michael Lorenzen (Rockies)

4. Spring Breakout (Mar. 21 vs. Padres Prospects)

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantara | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Spring Breakout is a chance for MLB teams to showcase their top 30 prospects. This year the Cubs are hosting the Padres on Mar. 21 at 8:05 p.m. CT which is 6:05 p.m. in Arizona.

Last year, Chicago took on the Angels, winning 8-3. Kevin Alcantara, Moises Ballesteros and James Triantos, last year's No. 1, 4 and 9 prospects, each had two hits in the exhibition. It didn't take long for those prospects to delight Cubs fans as the trio accounted for all four runs in the first inning. Ballesteros drove in a run on a single and Alcantara hit a two-run home run while Triantos singled and stole home.

Ballesteros and Alcantara figure to have an impact again this year. Jefferson Rojas and Jaxon Wiggins are also ones to look out for, according to Cubbies Crib. Will the prospects put on another show in 2026? You'll only find out if you tune in or head to the ballpark.

5. Big Dumper on display (Mar. 21 at. Mariners)

This is the only game we're highlighting that won't be played at Sloan Park. The Chicago will head across town to play the Mariners at the Peoria Sports Complex on Mar. 21 at an undetermined time. It'll be worth the change in venue for any Cubs fans in the area.

For one thing, the coolest aspect of going to spring training as a fan is the variety of facilities you can hit up across the Phoenix metro area.

From baseball perspective, this is the best chance Cubs fans will have to see Cal Raleigh. The Mariners are visiting Sloan Park on Mar. 11 but Raleigh won't be there. He's representing Team USA at the WBC. Pool play ends on that day, so regardless of how the Americans do, he's not going to be on the field. So the 21st it is!

Raleigh is coming off a historic season. He set new MLB records for home runs as a catcher (passing Javy Lopez) and as a switch hitter (passing Mickey Mantle) with 60. That total was highest in the league and helped him finish second in AL MVP voting.