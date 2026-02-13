One player every MLB team needs to believe in entering 2026

With pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training, it’s a time for optimism across MLB. What teams will step up and emerge as playoff threats? What players will break out? It’s something that teams, players, scouts, agents and fans are all wondering. So here is one player on each team that those folks have reasons to be optimistic about headed into 2026.

Let’s dive in.

AL East

Baltimore Orioles: Shane Baz

When the Orioles traded five prospects for Baz, they did it envisioning him becoming a frontline starter. They believe he has No. 1 potential. And if he does reach that level, the Orioles become a serious threat in the American League East. The additions of Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward, Chris Bassitt and others all have the franchise optimistic about what’s to come. But it could be Baz who makes the biggest splash of them all.

Boston Red Sox: Caleb Durbin

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

I loved this move for the Red Sox, and he feels a bit like their modern-day version of Dustin Pedroia. He’s 5-foot-7, can play all across the infield, and also can hit home runs (11 last season) while stealing bases (18). Parting with Durbin wasn’t easy for the Brewers – they bet on their internal infield depth and their ability to maximize Kyle Harrison – and that’s to Boston’s benefit.

New York Yankees: Cody Bellinger

Bringing Bellinger back was the Yankees’ top priority and their ability/inability to do so would largely determine whether or not their offseason was a success or failure. He’s back, and that was a major organizational win for the Yankees. They still need to do more, whether now or at the trade deadline, but having Bellinger alongside Aaron Judge ensures that the franchise will remain competitive in 2026.

Tampa Bay Rays: Yandy Diaz

Diaz has been an incredibly popular player on the trade market in recent years, drawing interest from the Houston Astros among many other teams. But the Rays have held onto him. He hit .300/.366/.482 with 25 homers last year and is set to earn only $12 million this season, a bargain for a player with his level of production.

Toronto Blue Jays: Dylan Cease.

I get it. Many Blue Jays fans are disappointed in their offseason after not getting Kyle Tucker. But they still had a strong offseason, and landing Cease will help bolster their rotation. After all, the Jays targeted Cease from the beginning of the winter, and added a high-end pitcher who has pitched in at least 32 games in each of the last five seasons. And he, along with other offseason additions, should have Toronto firmly in the mix to get back to the World Series in 2026.

AL Central

Chicago White Sox: Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Murakami on a two-year, $34 million contract is exactly what the White Sox needed to do. They have a young, up-and-coming roster and now have added the best pure power hitter of the entire free agent class not named Kyle Schwarber. If he lives up to the hype, they have a 26-year-old for at least two seasons of his prime. If it doesn’t work out, then he leaves Chicago after two seasons. I absolutely love the move and it has tremendous upside.

Cleveland Guardians: Jose Ramirez

This one feels relatively obvious. Ramirez is by far and away the most important player on the Guardians and by signing him to a $175 million contract extension, ensures that he will end his career in Cleveland. At 33, he’s played in 13 seasons and has hit .279/.353/.504 with 285 home runs and 949 RBI, and has cemented his status as one of the best players in franchise history. His presence makes the Guardians a true postseason threat on an annual basis.

Detroit Tigers: Framber Valdez

Valdez is the biggest free-agent commitment of the Scott Harris-era, and it feels noteworthy with Tarik Skubal headed for free agency after 2026 and destined to leave. He will be the Skubal replacement atop the Tigers’ rotation and his history in Houston suggests he’s ready for the challenge. A $115 million contract certainly should have eyeballs on him. But that, as well as being Skubal’s eventual replacement, will have all of baseball watching him.

Kansas City Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.

When it comes to the Royals, Bobby Witt Jr. is the face of the franchise. If they are to make the postseason and advance deep into the postseason, it’s because of Witt Jr. and his elite ability. So he’s an obvious choice for this decision and should once again be firmly in the American League MVP conversation.

Minnesota Twins: Joe Ryan

Ryan was one of the few players that the Twins held onto at the trade deadline. He’s a frontline starter, coming off a season with a 3.42 ERA in 30 starts, and gives the Twins one of the top assets once again ahead of the August deadline. But should they hold onto him, and the asking price is going to be sky high, he gives them a tremendous piece to build around in 2026 and beyond.

AL West

A’s: Nick Kurtz

Don’t look now, but the A’s have a really strong core group of young talent, and it’s headlined by Kurtz, the American League Rookie of the Year. He’s coming off a season in which he hit .290/.383/.619 with 36 home runs and 86 RBI. If he builds off that season, it’s entirely possible that we’re talking about Kurtz in the MVP conversation. And there’s no better young asset the A’s could hope for as the team prepares to move to Las Vegas.

Houston Astros: Tatsuya Imai

The Astros signed Imai to a three-year, $54 million contract this winter … and we aren’t necessarily sure what he’s going to be. Some teams thought he was a reliever. Some thought he was a starter. And his salary in 2027 escalates by $2 million apiece if he reaches 80, 90 and 100 innings this season. His 2028 salary climbs by $1 million if he reaches those thresholds, too. So what his role in Houston is this season feels like a bit of a mystery.

Los Angeles Angels: Logan O’Hoppe

Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

O’Hoppe is a player the Angels strongly believe in. They traded Brandon Marsh, a player they once refused to discuss in trade talks, for O’Hoppe believing he was their answer at catcher. Last season was a struggle for O’Hoppe. But with Kurt Suzuki and Max Stassi, two longtime MLB catchers on the coaching staff, there’s reason to believe that things will be different for the young catcher.

Seattle Mariners: Brendan Donovan

The Mariners absolutely coveted Donovan this winter, and the St. Louis Cardinals drove a hard bargain in negotiations. At some points, it seemed like he would go to the San Francisco Giants. Instead, they pivoted to Luis Arraez, and it paved the way for Seattle to land Donovan. They expect big things from Donovan and paired with offseason addition/re-signing Josh Naylor, the Mariners are hopeful of advancing to the World Series.

Texas Rangers: MacKenzie Gore

This trade was a stunner, but the Rangers love pitching, and there was no better option on the trade market than MacKenzie Gore. The Rangers held top prospect Gavin Fein, a player the Nationals coveted, and it led the way for Gore heading to Arlington. He’ll be atop their rotation for at least the next two seasons before becoming a free agent, but I love the move for the Rangers. They got a lot better with Gore.

NL East

Atlanta Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.

When he’s healthy, Acuna Jr. is among the best players in baseball. He’s a force at the plate. He’s great in the outfield. Injuries have hampered him in recent years. He’s played in 144 games the last two seasons combined. But if he stays healthy, he’s a franchise-altering talent, and someone who can singlehandedly pave the way for the Braves to get back to the postseason.

Miami Marlins: Jakob Marsee

Marsee was a revelation for the Marlins last year, hitting .292/.363/.478 with five home runs and 33 RBI after being called up. He’s established himself as a legitimate building block for the franchise and should be viewed as an extension candidate for Miami, who has the young talent and upside to be a pest in the National League

New York Mets: Freddy Peralta

New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Getting Peralta was a no-brainer for the New York Mets. He’s one of the best young pitchers in baseball. David Stearns knows him extremely well from their time together in Milwaukee. He makes the Mets significantly better and once Peralta settles in, the organization should make a push to extend him. He fits exactly what Stearns is trying to build on and off the field.

Philadelphia Phillies: Kyle Schwarber

Bringing back Schwarber was the top priority for the Phillies this winter, and they did just that. He’s a vital part of the franchise both on the field and in the clubhouse and is arguably the top power hitter in baseball. It was a no-brainer move for the Phillies, who are undergoing significant change with Ranger Suarez now in Boston and Nick Castellanos released.

Washington Nationals: James Wood

Besides Shohei Ohtani, there may not be a more physically gifted player in baseball than James Wood. He looks the part of a superstar player at 6-foot-7, 243 pounds and backed that up by hitting 31 homers with 94 RBI last season. The next step for Wood will require him to significantly cut down on strikeouts – he was punched out 221 times last season – and if he’s able to do that, the sky is the limit.

NL Central

Chicago Cubs: Alex Bregman

Chicago Cubs Alex Bregman | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bregman is a player the Cubs have coveted for years, making an offer to him last offseason before he signed with the Boston Red Sox. But the Cubs finally landed Bregman and have been active this winter, also trading for Edward Cabrera while significantly bolstering the bullpen. Bregman was the big fish they desired and his presence should have a massive impact on the product on the field, both in terms of his play but also mentoring other players on the team.

Cincinnati Reds: Eugenio Suarez

I loooooooved this move for the Reds. I never saw Suarez getting one-year, $15 million in free agency, especially coming off a season in which he hit 49 homers. That felt like an oversight by the 29 other teams. Alas, Suarez returns to a city and team that he knows very well, and if they are in contention, his presence will help them push for a postseason spot. But if they fall out of contention, Suarez becomes a valuable trade asset.

Milwaukee Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski

Misiorowski, or “Forrest Gump” as his manager Pat Murphy calls him, is a long-term building block for Milwaukee. When he first debuted, he looked unhittable. Then came some turbulence that led to questions about whether he should even be on the postseason roster. He made some noise and entered the winter with momentum. I’m betting on the upside here and that Misiorowski will be among the top pitchers in the National League this year.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Oneil Cruz

The Pirates’ goal this year is to make the postseason and adding Marcell Ozuna, Ryan O’Hearn and Brandon Lowe helps that significantly. But it will require star players to step up, and Cruz is someone that has the ability to lead Pittsburgh there. He’ll need to be better than the .200/.298/.378 with 20 home runs and 61 RBI he produced last season and he has all the ability to do so.

St. Louis Cardinals: Alec Burleson

The Cardinals are undergoing a transition, trading Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan this offseason. Burleson, 27, stayed in St. Louis and has emerged as an important player the last two seasons, totaling 39 home runs and 147 RBI. He hit .290/.343/.459 with an .801 OPS and won a Silver Slugger Award last year, and considering the rebuild under Chaim Bloom, could find himself in trade rumors in August if he puts together a strong first half.

NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

At various points this offseason, a trade involving Marte felt like a real possibility. But the Diamondbacks held firm on their asking price for Marte and didn’t trade the star infielder. Word is, his relationship with the team is in a good place, and he’ll be in the infield on Opening Day while playing on one of the most team-friendly contracts in baseball.

Colorado Rockies: Hunter Goodman

It will be another long season for the Rockies, but Goodman gives them reason for hope. He won the Silver Slugger at catcher in the National League and he’s coming off a season in which he hit .278/.323/.520 with 31 home runs and 91 RBI. Another season with similar production will make the debates louder that he’s the best catcher in the NL.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Kyle Tucker

Putting Tucker here feels obvious, no? The most loaded roster in baseball history spent $240 million across four seasons on Tucker, who can hit, play strong defense and also steal bases. He’s an incredible fit for the Dodgers, who now have a great chance of winning their third World Series in a row. The Dodgers’ already high ceiling somehow got even higher.

San Diego Padres: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove, now recovered from Tommy John surgery, is a full-go for the Padres this spring. And for a team that needs starting pitching reinforcements, his comeback comes at the right time. At his best, he can consistently post ERAs that are around 3-3.15. He’s signed to a five-year, $100 million contract and if he returns to form, the Padres become even more dangerous.

San Francisco Giants: Rafael Devers

Now that the Giants have Devers for an entire season, they’ll see his impact on full display. He’s a franchise-altering talent, the type of player who can take the Giants from a .500 team to a playoff contender. An infield with Devers, Luis Arraez, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman has questions defensively, but from an offensive standpoint, not many teams can match that kind of firepower.