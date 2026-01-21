Why weren't more MLB contenders in on Cody Bellinger? Pros and cons of Yankees deal

The Cody Bellinger saga is finally over. The Scott Boras client has signed a five-year, $162.5 million contract with the New York Yankees. The Bronx was always Bellinger's preferred (and most likely) landing spot, as the Yankees have done little else this winter to fortify their lineup. However, that didn't stop both sides from playing games throughout their negotiations.

In the end, Bellinger and Boras had little choice. The Mets were the only other known suitor for the 30-year-old outfielder, and they traded for center fielder Luis Robert Jr. on Tuesday night. Considering Robert Jr. comes with a $20 million price tag of his own, Steve Cohen's wallet started to close. However, that leads us to another question: Why weren't more teams interested in Bellinger to begin with?

The pros of signing Cody Bellinger: Yankees know exactly what they're getting

Bellinger has already spent a season in New York. It went well, as he helped the Yankees replace Juan Soto on the fly to the tune of a 5.1 bWAR campaign. By no means perfect, Bellinger performed admirably in his walk year, which set up this entire free agency showdown.

Bellinger's deal should also age well in New York. He can play both corner outfield spots, as well as center field when called upon. Bellinger also has experience at first base, so if that position opens up as he ages, the Yankees can always move him to a less-demanding defensive position. Bellinger is not the plus defender he once was, but he's not a liability in the field. Assuming he continues to hit at his 2025 clip – a big if, which we'll get to – the Yankees should be happy with their investment.

Not to mention, the free-agent market is set to dry up in the coming winters as it pertains to position player talent. If you take a look ahead to 2027 and 2028, for example, there are few hitters as established as Bellinger available. That could all change thanks to opt-outs in his own deal (as well as Kyle Tucker's), but the Yankees did what they had to with the hope of competing in a crowded AL East this season and beyond.

Free agent Expected value Bo Bichette $23.3 million Ozzie Albies $23.2 million Luis Robert Jr. $21.8 million Jazz Chisholm $12.8 million Adolis Garcia $12.7 million Randy Arozarena $15.9 million Alec Bohm $10.1 million Yandy Diaz $16.8 million Brandon Lowe $15.6 million

Those valuations, per Spotrac, are kind. With the lack of high-profile hitters available, it's fair to expect the above hitters to receive contracts north of their true value. Good on the Yankees for signing the evil they know, rather than standing pat.

The cons of signing Cody Bellinger: Why weren't more teams involved?

There were a few obvious reasons why Bellinger's market wasn't grander. The first is dealing with his agent, Scott Boras, who made it clear from the outset he would not settle for less than market value. He got every dollar he could swindle from the Yankees despite (on the surface) a complete lack of other suitors involved. That takes talent, but it also makes him hard to deal with. Boras used the classic 'mystery teams' tactic and leaked said rumors to the media. Perhaps there were more than two teams in on Bellinger, but it's surprising none of those 'mystery teams' surfaced before he signed.

Along with Boras, Bellinger's offensive profile comes with some risks. Yes, he had a 5.1 bWAR season with the Yankees last year to establish his valuation in a walk year. That's great for Bellinger. Yet, one look at his baseball-reference page paints a different picture. The ebs and flows of any given season for Bellinger are...a lot to deal with. This is a man prone to slumps.

Season OPS 2021 .542 2022 .654 2023 .881 2024 .751 2025 .813

While Bellinger seems to have stabilized the last few seasons – in particular since 2023 – there's little guarantee he'd thrive long term. The Yankees know their player better than most, so they can bank on a rerun of his 2025 season more than most teams. That makes sense, as James Rowson and Aaron Boone have been paired together since 2023.

The same cannot be said of any other team that could, in theory, use an All-Star caliber corner outfielder.