MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger's bidding war and how Mookie can end a Dodgers dynasty

Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette are off the board, but MLB free agency marches on. In fact, we're under a month away from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training. That means the likes of Cody Bellinger and a loaded starting pitching market need to find new homes – and fast.

Bellinger's market is particularly tough to figure out thanks to the mixed messages we in the media receive on a weekly basis. On the one hand, the Yankees would prefer to keep Bellinger. On the other, they're evidently done with him because of Scott Boras' outlandish asking price. Something has to give.

Scott Boras may get his Cody Bellinger bidding war

Bellinger's market hasn't moved much this winter due to a lack of viable suitors. While the New York Yankees have an offer on the table – reportedly for five years and around $160 million with multiple opt-outs – Bellinger wants more years added to that deal and a slightly higher AAV. The Yankees loudly stated to the media they'd be unwilling to make such an offer, and thus we're at a stalemate.

Player Projected AAV WAR OPS+ Cody Bellinger $30.4 million 5.1 125

Unless Boras has something up his sleeve – like another dark horse suitor to create some chaos – it's tough to see Bellinger receiving an offer of more than five years. The Yankees know they need Bellinger, but the same can be said of Belli. A recent report from Will Sammon of The Athletic revealed the Mets have revived their interest in Bellinger, but only on a short-term deal. This is after they signed Bo Bichette last week.

"Cody Bellinger, the best free-agent position player available, fits such a description. The Mets still hold interest in signing Bellinger, league sources said. However, it is likely that after agreeing to a three-year deal worth $126 million with Bo Bichette on Friday, per league sources, their preference with Bellinger would be to acquire him in another short-term arrangement," Sammon wrote.

If Bellinger, much like Tucker last week, is open to that short-term deal, then perhaps it'll back the Yankees into a corner and force them to raise their offer. For now, though, the Mets so-called curiosity is just hearsay.

Mookie Betts knows when he wants to retire

The demise of the Los Angeles Dodgers will come naturally and by their own doing. These Dodgers are fine spending as much money as necessary, breaking every luxury tax standard set by MLB to prevent a situation just like this.

Team Payroll Luxury Tax Tax Space Los Angeles Dodgers $413,597,413 $244 million $-169,597,413

For now, Betts and the Dodgers are chasing history, as they hope to become just the fifth team in MLB history to three-peat as World Series champions. They are, as evidenced above, willing to do whatever it takes to achieve that goal.

Franchise World Series Three-Peats New York Yankees 1936-39 New York Yankees 1949-53 Oakland Athletics 1972-74 New York Yankees 1998-2000

The one hope the rest of baseball has is a potential salary cap and floor, which would be raised in forthcoming CBA talks to level the playing field. Beyond that, though, baseball fans must wait until the Dodgers – much like the dynasties before them – age out of relevance. Even in the midst of an incredible run, players like Mookie Betts know this cannot last forever. On the Roku miniseries 'What Drives You with John Cena', Betts said that he plans on retiring at the end of his current contract in 2032.

“I’ll be 40, my little girl will be 14, my son will be 10,” Betts told Cena. “My parents were always there, and I want do that same thing for my kids.”

2032 is a long time from now, and it's just another reminder to baseball fans that the Dodgers dynasty is bigger than just one player. However, the loss of a clubhouse presence like Mookie will undoubtedly serve as a larger hit to their chances than most when the time comes.

Cubs are in talks with Zac Gallen

The Chicago Cubs aren't done adding to their starting rotation. While the Cubs did trade for Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera just a few weeks ago, they're still lacking depth at a crucial position. 162 games is a long ways to go without 8-10 starting pitchers you can rely on, and they don't all have to be aces. Craig Counsell knows this.

Earlier this winter it was reported that the Cubs were closing in on a deal for former Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen. That report was proven false, as Gallen was actually getting married at the time. However, the two sides are still talking, per Bruce Levine.

The 30-year-old is not the same player he once was, but Gallen can serve as mid-rotation depth for Chicago, and once Justin Steele comes back will slide into the back of the group. Here's what the rotation looks like as of this writing.

Player ERA LHP Matthew Boyd 3.21 RHP Cade Horton 2.67 LHP Shota Imanaga 3.73 RHP Edward Cabrera 3.53 RHP Jameson Taillon 3.68

Gallen, who had a 4.83 ERA, would have to perform up to his 2023 and 2024 standards. In 2023, Gallen finished third in NL Cy Young voting and was voted to the NL All-Star team. If the Cubs can sign that player to a short-term deal, it'd be the steal of the offseason in Chicago.