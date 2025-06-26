Cubs star prospect's hot stretch could gift them Sandy Alcantara

At this point of the 2025 season the best trade chip for the Chicago Cubs is outfield prospect Owen Caissie. The 22-year-old is in his second year playing at Triple-A with the Iowa Cubs and with the MLB trade deadline a little more than a month away Caissie is on the hottest streak of his career, which should be catching the attention of potential trade partners.

Caissie is now the top-rated prospect in the Cubs minor league system following the graduations of Matt Shaw and Cade Horton. The outfielder is ranked No. 43, in MLB Pipeline's top-100 prospects list. The left-handed hitting slugger is up to a 126 wRC+ this year with a slash line of .263/.372/.504, in 65 games. While those are solid numbers in Triple-A Caissie has been scorching hot at the plate since the middle of May.

Owen Caissie's hot streak

Owen Caissie (May 16-June 19)

30 G, 132 PA, 38 H, 18 BB

.339/.439/.563, 1.002 OPS, 161 wRC+

5 HR, 20 RBI, 21 R, 23 2B, 2 SB

13.6 BB%, 29.5 K%

That month-long hot streak cooled down a bit last week, but on Wednesday Caissie got back on track by hitting his 12th home run of the season.

Owen Caissie belts his 12th homer of the season!



The @Cubs' top prospect (MLB No. 43) has gone yard five times this month for the @IowaCubs. pic.twitter.com/6s1wx0aJuU — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 25, 2025

Caissie finished the game 1-for-2, with four walks.

Maybe the most encouraging development from Caissie in this extended run of success is that he's been great against left-handed pitchers as well. He's slashing .265/.419/.471, with a pair of home runs facing left-handed pitching in his last 43 plate appearances.

Owen Caissie trade rumors are very real for the Cubs

Earlier in June, MLB.com released a list of one intriguing trade chip for each team around the league. For the Cubs, Jordan Bastian picked out Caissie as the 22-year-old outfielder doesn't have a clear path to the majors until 2026. If the Cubs want to make a big trade to improve their chances of a deep October run in 2025, then Caissie might be able to land them a difference-maker at the trade deadline.

Via MLB.com.

The Cubs’ big league outfield and designated hitter jobs are taken, making Caissie a depth piece who can hope a route to Chicago opens in 2026. The outfielder boasts strong power potential with solid on-base ability. If the Cubs want to add an impact piece at the Deadline, teams might be enticed by Caissie as a near-MLB ready change-of-scenery candidate.

Caissie ended the 2024 season with decent numbers at Triple-A, posting a 115 wRC+. He did end his campaign strong, finishing with a .949 OPS in the last 34 games of the year, which then made him a popular name during the offseason.

At the beginning the GM Meetings last November, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Cubs' prospect was creating a lot of buzz as offseason activity was getting underway.

Owen Caissie is a popular name in early-stage trade buzz at the GM Meetings.



The 22-year-old Cubs prospect is coming off an impressive Triple-A season (.848 OPS) but does not have a clear path to everyday at-bats in a crowded @MLB outfield. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 6, 2024

Marlins want Cubs prospect Owen Caissie for Sandy Alcantara

A month later, the Cubs and Miami Marlins were close to hooking up on a trade that would have sent Caissie to South Beach in exchange for Jesus Luzardo. That deal fell through, but it hasn't stopped the rumors connecting Caissie to the Marlins.

The Cubs are targeting multiple pitchers on the Marlins at the trade deadline and 670 The Score's Matt Spiegel believes that Jed Hoyer will pursue Sandy Alcantara. That shouldn't come as a surprise, but Caissie's rising status may ultimately be what puts a deal over the top for the 2022 NL Cy Young winner.

The Marlins have expressed interest in Cubs prospect Owen Caissie previously, as @MattSpiegs noted.



"I want Sandy Alcantara," Spiegel says. "And I think the Cubs want Sandy Alcantara.



"I would deal Owen Caissie for Sandy Alcantara. I think that's the guy to target." pic.twitter.com/OEaoEuCWTN — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) June 23, 2025

National insiders are beginning to think that the Marlins are going to hold on to Alcantara through the deadline and wait for better offers next winter. However, with Caissie there's a chance that the Cubs may shock the baseball world.

"Jon Heyman had said this morning that the Marlins are not ready to trade him, but I'm telling you I think they might be," Spiegel said. "We're right at that spot in the year where they might be and the guy the Marlins wanted for Jesus Luzardo from the Cubs is Owen Caissie and the Cubs would not do it. I would deal Owen Caissie for Sandy Alcantara. I believe that they're going to target that guy and I would not be surprised to see them jump the market and get that guy."

With the hottest streak of his career there's a real possibility that Caissie may end up netting the starting pitcher the Cubs have been seeking to acquire since last offseason.