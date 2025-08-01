Cubs trade deadline moves have already put one veteran out of a job

The Chicago Cubs acquired Ryan Pressly from the Houston Astros last offseason in what was at the time a celebrated move. Entering the final year of his contract, the former All-Star was meant to fill a gaping hope at closer. Instead, the 34-year-old struggled mightily out of the gate and was quickly demoted to a lower-leverage role.

Now he's out. After acquiring LHP Taylor Rogers from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the deadline, Chicago DFA'd Pressly to create roster space. It brings his all-too-brief Cubs tenure to a shocking and unceremonious end.

Cubs Designate Ryan Pressly For Assignment https://t.co/3e50hv4OLv pic.twitter.com/vC3VsWBTI0 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 31, 2025

This shouldn't come as a huge shock in reality. While Pressly is a name brand at this point in his career, the numbers in 2025 are... less than ideal. He finishes his Cubs run with a 4.35 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 41.1 innings. The one-time strikeout machine only racked up 28 K's before his designation.

Chicago can no longer trade Pressly since the deadline has passed, so the DFA almost certainly means that he will end up as a free agent, free to join another contender on a more modest contract.

Cubs axe Ryan Pressly to create room for newcomer Taylor Rogers

This is a net positive for Chicago. Rogers, 34, is in the final year of his contract, worth $6 million. He has been leagues ahead of Pressly in terms of production at the same age, posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 34 strikeouts in 33.0 innings prior to the deadline. He moved around a bit in recent days, dealt from the Cincinnati Reds to Pittsburgh, then from Pittsburgh to Chicago, but Rogers has landed in a good spot. He should help the Cubs get important outs in October.

That said, while the sidearming southpaw is better than Pressly right now, one can't help but wonder if Chicago pulled the plug too quickly. Pressly has a 3.80 ERA since the calendar flipped to June and he's throwing more quality pitches after a brutal start to the campaign. He's not the shutdown closer of yesteryear, but it feels like he can still help a team. His pedigree, especially in the postseason, ought to count for something.

Chicago has a solidified bullpen at the end of the day, though, and Pressly's long-term value is zilch. So in the end, it's hard to complain too much.

Where can Ryan Pressly sign after Cubs DFA'd him?

Several contenders are bound to hit up Pressly's phone in the coming days. A return to Houston feels improbable after their partnership ended on complicated terms, but it's not impossible. The Astros certainly have a spot for him.

Other contenders who didn't fully beef up their bullpen at the deadline, such as the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers, could also mount a run at Pressly. He's bound to land somewhere; this surely isn't the end of the road for the two-time All-Star and 2022 World Series champ.